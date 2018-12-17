Last week, a photo of a father and son duo dressed up head to toe in Florida Gators Jordan brand gear alongside head coach Dan Mullen went viral.

Now other dads are following suit, with dads on trips to Missouri and Penn State taking part as well.

Dads in uniforms is my new favorite thing when it comes to college football recruiting. pic.twitter.com/Dgk8EyKjBC — Jason Priestas (@priestas) December 17, 2018

Actually, looking on the pipes of that father in the Mizzou photo, I’m not sure he’s not a recruit too.

This has to be the most fun recruiting development since the NCAA started allowing cream cheese as a permissable benefit on bagels.

…now I’ll just sit here patiently waiting for D-III and NAIA dads on recruiting visits to hit me up with their pictures. DM them over to @CoachSamz or email them to [email protected].