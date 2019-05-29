Former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris joined Texas’ support staff this spring. The news was first reported by The Advocate and later confirmed by Harris himself.

Thankful for Coach Herman, he's been a supporter of mine for a very long time dating back to his time at Ohio State. The University of Texas has given me an opportunity of a lifetime to serve at such a special place. #ThisisTexas #family #HOOKEM https://t.co/rWqwyv2Kvk — B. Harris (@B6Harris) May 28, 2019

Tom Herman has beefed up his off-the-field staff this year. Former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora and former Kansas State offensive coordinator Andre Coleman have already joined the staff, and ex-Kansas head coach David Beaty is reportedly in the process of joining once his buyout is settled at KU.

Harris played for LSU from 2014-16, overlapping one year with current Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron (he was LSU’s defensive line coach then) and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. Harris transferred to North Carolina for his final season, where he played under his new colleague in Fedora.

Texas is set to host LSU on Sept. 7, a matchup of expected top-10 teams that will be shown in ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” window. While Herman isn’t opposed to making opponent-specific moves — memorably hiring Beaty to consult with Texas ahead of its Big 12 title game rematch with Oklahoma last year — Harris hasn’t played for LSU for three seasons, so it’s doubtful that his current knowledge of the Tigers’ inner-workings is substantially greater than what can be gleaned through a thorough film study.

