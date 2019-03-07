Nick Saban’s Analyst Army is set to add yet another qualified lieutenant.

According to Matt Zenitz of AL.com, the Crimson Tide is set to hire A.J. Milwee as an offensive analyst.

Only 33, Milwee spent the six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Akron.

A native of Boaz, Ala., Milwee signed with Alabama out of high school in 2004 but later transferred to North Alabama, where he became a star. He went 33-5 as a starter from 2006-08, in the process setting school records for passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense. He was a two-time finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, the Division II equivalent of the Heisman.

He moved into coaching at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2009-10, then spent the 2011 season as the quarterbacks coach at East Mississippi Community College before joining Terry Bowden’s Akron staff as quarterbacks coach in 2012. As offensive coordinator, Milwee helped the Zips reach their second and third all-time bowl games in 2015 and ’17.

Given his pedigree and age, Milwee seems a natural candidate to stay and grow in Saban’s coaching farm system. The historic turnover levels in Tuscaloosa could see Milwee rise the ranks quickly.

