After weeks of rumors, multiple reports have surfaced tonight that Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich is leaving Mike Gundy’s staff.

Multiple local reports state that Yurcich will be joining Ryan Day’s staff at Ohio State after sources, and other rumors, also put him in the mix for Tennessee’s offensive coordinator job, with 247 adding that he’s been offered the Vols OC job.

Earlier this week, Gundy addressed the rumors surrounding his sought after offensive coordinator by sharing (via NewsOK).

“At some point, Mike’s gonna move on. We would love to keep him here. We’re not gonna be able to pay what other schools could potentially offer him. So if he ever gets a run to be a coordinator at all the schools that are interested in him, or maybe move on to the NFL, that’s probably gonna be his next move versus, you just call it like it is, some of the other head coaching jobs you get at levels that are lower pay about a third or a fourth of what these guys are making as coordinators.”

Yurcich has been in Stillwater as Mike Gundy’s offensive coordinator since 2013, and his hire put a stop to the revolving door of Cowboy offensive coordinators who left for head coaching jobs including Todd Monken, Dana Holgorsen, and Larry Fedora. He famously found Yurcich after looking over the top offenses in college football via the stats page at NCAA.com and came across the Shippensburg (D-II – PA) offense who was putting video game type numbers under Yurcich.

At Oklahoma State, Yurcich made about $800,000. If Ohio State is where he ends up, there’s very likely a pay raise waiting for him in Columbus.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

From everything I’ve heard, Yurcich will be heading to Columbus to join Ryan Day & the Buckeyes. https://t.co/Fp8aaoOqVQ — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 1, 2019