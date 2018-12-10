The curriculum at Nick Saban’s Fellowship for Former Head Coaches stretches for three years. That’s how long Lane Kiffin stayed before taking the Florida Atlantic job, and it’s also how long Mike Locksley stayed before becoming the head coach at Maryland.

But former Tennessee head coach Butch Jones could be up and out of Tuscaloosa after just one year, as sources told FootballScoop on Monday that Jones has been offered an associate head coach position on Locksley’s new Maryland staff.

Sources also indicated Jones’ position would include oversight over the offense, though it is not likely to include an offensive coordinator title.

Former USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin has been approached to be Locksley’s offensive coordinator at Maryland, sources said. Locksley originally offered the job to another one of his Crimson Tide colleagues in Josh Gattis, but Gattis is reportedly in the running for the open Appalachian State head coaching position and, as we reported at the time, Saban could make a play to keep Gattis — and Saban usually gets what he wants.

Saban could also make a play to keep Jones, so it is not a done deal that Jones will join Locksley in College Park; but current indications are a deal will be reached.

Before spending this season as an offensive analyst at Alabama, Jones spent five seasons as the head coach at Tennessee and three apiece at Cincinnati and Central Michigan. Jones also has previous offensive coordinator experience at Central Michigan (2001-03), Division II Ferris State (1996-97) and Division III Wilkes University (1993-94).

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.