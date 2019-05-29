Jim Herrmann will be the defensive coordinator for the XFL New York team, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

Herrmann is an established name on the defensive side of the ball, having served as the defensive coordinator at Michigan from 1997-05 and as linebackers coach for the New York Jets, New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts from 2006-17.

He helped Michigan win a national championship in 1997, leading a defense that allowed 9.5 points per game during the Wolverines’ 12-0 run. Herrmann also helped the Giants take Super Bowl XLVI over the New England Patriots, where he worked alongside XFL New York head coach Kevin Gilbride.

Herrmann spent the 2018 campaign out of football, but agreed in January to become the associate head coach and linebackers coach at Bowling Green. He left that post in April to return to professional football.

“I am extremely thankful for the work Jim did with our defense during this time of transition,” Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler said at the time. “He has been integral in teaching the foundational principles of our defense. I am thrilled for the opportunity he has ahead of him to continue in the coaching profession.”

