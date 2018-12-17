Troy Taylor will be the next Sacramento State head coach, sources told FootballScoop.

Taylor is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Utah.

In a search packed with high-quality options with ties to the city and the school, Taylor’s candidacy was the strongest.

A Sacramento native, Taylor was was a fixture in the Sacramento-area high school football scene before jumping into college football. He began coaching at Sacramento’s Casa Roble High School before joining the college ranks at California and Colorado, then returned to Sacramento as the AD at Christian Brothers High School. From there, Taylor became the head coach at Folsom High School, a Sacramento suburb, where he built a NorCal football dynasty while also founding The Passing Academy to train prep quarterbacks, where Washington quarterback Jake Browning was one of his pupils. (Taylor also served as the color analyst on Cal football radio broadcasts during his sabbatical away from college coaching).

Taylor returned to the college game in 2016 as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington in 2016, then joined Kyle Whittingham’s Utah staff in 2017. He helped the Utes win their first Pac-12 South championship this season.

Sacramento State went 2-8 this season. The school announced on Nov. 26 that Jody Sears would not return after five seasons leading the Hornets.

