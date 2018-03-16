Friday March 16, 2018

Arizona State: Anthony Garnett, who most recently served as the special teams coordinator and strength coach at De Anza College (JC – CA), has joined the staff as a defensive analyst. Also, Sam Bennett, who served as an offensive graduate the past two seasons, is now working as an offensive analyst.

Coffeyville CC (JC – KS): Coffeyville Community College is looking for a Tight Ends / Assistant OL coach. Offensive Line Coaching experience at the collegiate level preferred. Position pays Room, Meals, Full Benefits, and a monthly stipend. Please send resumes to Offensive Coordinator Ryan Lusby at [email protected]. No phone calls please.

Baylor: Offensive analyst Shawn Bell is stepping in to coach the offensive line during the spring while offensive line coach while George DeLeone recovers from a hip injury he sustained while on a recruiting trip.

East Carolina: Former Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart has been hired as “special advisor for athletics to the Chancellor” at East Carolina. The deal reportedly is a six month contract. ECU AD Jeff Compher is officially out as of May 1. No interim AD has been announced. Hart previously served as AD at ECU from 1987 – 1995.

Missouri Southern State (D-II): Missouri Southern State has hired Mike Fanoga as defensive line coach, per source. Fanoga previously served as an assistant at Morgan State and Virginia Union, and also spent time coaching the outside linebackers at Wyoming.

Morehead State (FCS – KY): Cole Stoudt, the former Clemson quarterback and Jacksonville State graduate assistant, has accepted the quarterbacks job, per source.

Elizabeth City State (D-II – NC): Earnest J. Wilson has been released from his head coaching job, effective immediately. Wilson finished 5-5 in his first season in 2016, followed by a 4-6 mark this past fall. Defensive coordinator Tim Orr will manage football operations while a search for a new head coach gets underway.

Pacific Lutheran (D-III – Tacoma, WA): Per source, Spencer Crace, the former offensive coordinator at Sumner HS (Sumner, WA) has been named offensive coordinator at Pacific Lutheran.

Minot State (D-II – ND): Rob Schaleger, who served as a defensive graduate assistant at Wyoming, has been hired as the new defensive line coach.

