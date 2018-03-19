Monday March 19, 2018

Wisconsin-La Crosse (D-II): Luke Bengtson, who coached the wide receivers and served as special teams coordinator last season at Fairmont State (D-II – WV), has joined the staff as offensive coordinator.

Marian (NAIA – IN): Marian University is seeking applicants for an offensive graduate assistant coaching position. The successful candidate will coach an offensive skill position – quarterbacks, running backs, or wide receivers. College coaching or playing experience is required. Responsibilities include coaching a position, managing a recruiting territory, and other duties assigned by the head coach. This is a ten month position, start date is immediate, and includes housing, meals, and graduate school. No additional benefits provided. No phone calls, please. Send cover letter, resume, and 3 football references to [email protected].

ASA – NY (JC): Dan Basil, the assistant head coach / defensive coordinator last season, has been promoted to head coach. Basil replaces Joe Osovet, who accepted a position on the staff at Tennessee.

Morehead State (FCS – KY): Former Jackson State (FCS – MS) graduate assistant Omar Cook has accepted the corners job, per source. Cook is a former corner at Southern University (FCS – LA).

Hartwick (D-III – NY): Hartwick College has an immediate opening for a full-time, 10-month Assistant Football Coach. The assistant coach is responsible for coaching a position (offensive skill), coordinating special teams, as well as assisting the Head Football Coach with all aspects of the daily operation of a competitive football program. Qualifications: Minimum requirements for this position is a Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. Collegiate coaching experience and offensive experience is preferred. The successful candidate will demonstrate effective teaching methods and possess excellent leadership, role modeling, organizational and interpersonal skills, and must have a thorough understanding and working knowledge of NCAA Division III rules and regulations. Must have a valid driver’s license and be insurable through the College. Supervisory skills are preferred. To apply for a position listed below, please submit two single pdf copies of your application materials. One of these copies should have any and all reference to your name redacted. The other copy should leave any reference to your name intact. Both copies should be inclusive of a cover letter, resume, and Diversity Statement – a statement addressing how past and/or potential contributions to diversity will support Hartwick College’s Diversity Statement, and the names and contact information for three references. All materials should be sent electronically to Jarvis McCowin, Coordinator of Inclusion, at [email protected] with [Position Title] in the subject line. To see an example of a redacted resume, please visit the following link.

Indianapolis (D-II – IN): The University of Indianapolis is still looking for a game on September 15, 2018 Please contact HFC Bob Bartolomeo at [email protected].

Iowa State: Duquesne co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tyler Scudder has been hired as a defensive quality control assistant.

ASA Miami (JC – FL): Former NFL player Roosevelt Williams, who had stops as a defensive C=coordinator at Seton Hill and Lincoln University will be the linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at ASA Miami.

Campbell (FCS – NC): Campbell University is looking for an offensive quality control for offensive line. Please email offensive coordinator David Marsh at [email protected]. Please no phone calls.

Rochester (D-III – NY): Lock Haven (D-II – PA) defensive coordinator / linebackers coach Randi Moore has accepted the co-special teams coordinator / linebackers coach job at Rochester, per source.

Charlotte: Per source, Chris Scelfo has joined the Charlotte staff as offensive line coach. Scelfo coached the offensive line at Houston last season, and spent a number of years coaching the tight ends for the Falcons prior to that.

Illinois Wesleyan (D-III): Carlisle HS (IA) assistant coach Quincy Griffith is joining the staff working as a defensive graduate assistant, per source.

VMI (FCS – VA): Albert Reid, a former Virginia running back who served in a graduate assistant role at UVA previously, has been hired as the running backs coach.

Virginia State (D-II): Former Virginia Union (D-II) tackles and tight ends coach Trumaine Watson will be the new tight ends / strength and conditioning coach at Virginia State, per source.

Dakota State (NAIA – SD): Sources tell FootballScoop that Dakota State has hired Colby College (D-III – ME) wide receivers coach Alex Kretzschmar as their new offensive coordinator and Lucas Skibba has been hired to coach the offensive line after previously working with the Murray State (FCS – KY) offensive line as a graduate assistant.

Saint Augustine (D-II – NC): St. Augustine University has an opening for an offensive graduate assistant (WRs). Interested applicants should email resume and current references to [email protected]. Please phone no calls.

