High School Scoop - Friday April 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lowndes (GA): Lowndes HS is accepting applicants for a head football coach. Qualified candidates should apply via this link.

Burns HS (Lawndale, NC): Burns High School in Lawndale, NC is searching for either a Defensive or Offensive Coordinator. We currently only have a Physical Education teaching position available. Please send a letter of interest and resume to head coach David Devine at ddevine@clevelandcountyschools.org.

Nashua North (NH): Chad Zibolis has been elevated from assistant coach to the head coaching post.

William T. Dwyer (FL): William T. Dwyer HS in Palm Beach Gardens, FL is seeking a Quarterback coach. Candidate must be willing to give a year-round commitment. All year weight room training, skill development, staff meetings, weekly game film breakdown, camps, etc. Teaching positions are potentially available. Preference will be given to those that are certified to teach in Florida or reside in Florida. Please send resumes with references to mackinley.rolle@palmbeachschools.org.

Willis (TX): Trent Miller has been approved as the team's new head coach. Miller previously served as the head coach at Spring HS (TX).