High School Scoop - Friday April 15, 2022

Athens Drive (Raleigh, NC): Athens Drive HS is looking for best possible fit on Offense or Defense. We will possibly have two PE openings. You must coach a second sport (basketball/baseball) and get a CDL. If interested, please email your resume to Coach Smith at tsmith21@wcpss.net.

West Creek (Nashville, TN): West Creek HS, located 45 mins north of Nashville, TN, looking for positions coaches. Positions will be based on experience and familiarity. Open positions are PE, Cybersecurity, Theatre, US History, Construction, Government, Audio/Visual Technology, English, Criminal Justice, Health Science, Spanish, and Media Arts. Please e-mail resume to Head Coach Rob Gallowitz at Robert.Gallowitz@cmcss.net and apply via this link.

Piggott (AR): Piggott HS is looking for a Varsity assistant football coach, preferably a defensive backs coach. But we will take the best coach available and make it work. For the right person, a sub-varsity DC job could go along with it. The teaching position is open, you just need to have a teaching license. We are a 3A school in Northeast AR. Contact Head Coach Don Simmons at don.simmons@piggotschools.net

The King's Academy (FL): The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida has teaching opportunities for Assistant Football Coaches and Physical Education, Science and/or Spanish teachers. The successful candidates are Christians who are active in their faith and able to share their testimony. Licensed teachers in these fields and candidates with advanced degrees will receive the highest consideration. The football position groups being considered are Wide Receivers, Running Backs, Outside Linebackers, and/or Defensive Backs. Ability to coordinate Special Teams is preferred. Candidates with JV Baseball or other secondary sport coaching experience a plus, and please include that information on your resume. Please forward your cover letter, resume, and references to Ben McEnroe, Head Football Coach/Assistant AD, at bmcenroe@tka.net no later than Friday, April 29th. No phone calls please.

Goldsboro (NC): Goldsboro HS has openings for "in the building" assistant football coaches. Several Certified positions as well as a few Classified positions. We also have available coaching positions in other sports as well. This is a program who has a rich tradition in the state of NC and is looking forward to adding to that tradition! This is a beautiful city that isn't that far from the beach(1hr) and not that far from the state capital(45mins-1hr). Worth the drive. If you are interested, please email head coach Ronnie McClary at ronniemcclary@wcps.org.

Destin (FL): Destin High HS is looking for DC, LBs, and a DBs coach. We also have numerous teaching openings available as well. Please email Head Coach E.G. Green at egreencolt@gmail.com with questions or interest.

