High School Scoop - Friday April 22, 2022

Greenfield (WI): Greenfield HS seeks a Football Defensive Coordinator for the 2022 Season, Responsibilities: Must possess the ability to build strong relationships with student-athletes, colleagues, parents, the community Create a strategic focus on developing athletes who demonstrate strong character and leadership within the school and community Identify and select a defensive staff that supports and uplifts the ideals of the school and program Plans & attends all practices and competitions Teach the fundamentals of the game Helps to maintain inventories & storage of equipment, supplies and uniforms Show appropriate respect and sportsmanship toward officials, parents, opposing coaches, visiting teams, fans, media, students, teachers, and support staff Perform any other duties as needed Please submit application via WECAN or email Greenfield High School Athletic Director Thad Dulde at tdulde@greenfield.k12.wi.us.

Berthoud (CO): Berthoud HS is looking for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator or Offensive Line Coach. Currently a P.E. position at the high school is available. Email resume and contact information to bhsfootball@tsd.org. Apply directly via this link.

Caroline County (VA): Caroline County HS, located in Mildford, Virginia is looking for assistant coaches (possible coordinator to the right candidate). Open teaching positions are Math, English, and SPED. There are also positions open in the middle school. Please email resume to gjohnson@ccps.us.

Dixon (Holly Ridge, NC): Dixon HS is looking to fill multiple assistant coaching positions. Dixon is located 10 minutes from North Topsail Beach and is a great area to live and a great school to teach at. Coordinator positions are available to the right candidate and multiple teaching positions are anticipated to be open including PE. Second sport opportunities are available and preference will be given to in-the-building candidates. Please email resume to chris.morris@onslow.k12.nc.us.

Southern Wayne (Dudley, NC): Southern Wayne HS is looking for a scrimmage on Aug 10, 2022. Home or away, email head coach Frank Coston at coach.cost@gmail.com.

Warren (TX): Warren ISD in Warren, TX is looking for coaches for the 2022 season. Teaching subject is Social Studies. Assistant Head Coach at Special Teams Coordinator titles are available for the right candidate. Starting pay before stipends and 0 years experience was just increased to $50,000! If interested, please send resume to Athletic Director Austin Smithey at austin.smithey@warrenisd.net.

North Canyon (Phoenix, AZ): North Canyon HS has openings for Varsity Defensive Line, Linebackers, and Secondary Coaches as well as a Freshman Head Coach. We play in the 5A Central Valley Region in Phoenix, AZ, and have teaching positions open. Please send resumes to Head Coach Jeremy Dieck at ddieck@pvschools.net.

Skyview (ID): Skyview HS just, outside of Boise, is looking for a football coach. We have teaching openings in Math and Science. We are looking for the best qualified person and have a few different coaching options available. We are also looking for a pole vault coach in track. Please contact Head Coach David Young at dyoung@nsd131.org if interested.

