High School Scoop - Friday April 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Forest Lake (MN): Forest Lake High School is looking for a varsity defensive backs coach. Please email Head Coach Brad Beeskow at bbeeskow@flaschools.org if you're interested.

Myers Park (Charlotte, NC): Jason McManus has been named head coach at Myers Park.

Brunswick (GA): Brunswick High School located in Brunswick, GA is looking for an offensive line coach. All teaching positions will be considered except PE. If interested please send resume to Head Coach Garrett Grady-garrett.grady@glynn.k12.ga.us.

Sideline Power: Drones, end zone cameras, The CoachPad, sound systems, headsets and more.... Great products with excellent customer service. Sideline Power.

Russell County (AL): Russell County HS is looking for a defensive skill coach. Applicants need to be high energy, high character, and hard working. Multiple certification areas will be considered, but you need to be highly qualified in any subject area (core or noncore). We have a lot of exciting things going with the program including facility upgrades. If you are interested please email Head Football Coach Dillion Griggs @griggsd@russellcsd.net, or text/call at 3346720346.

Cedar Shoals (GA): Cedar Shoals in Athens, GA has several immediate coaching openings. Coaching openings at OL Coach, DL Coach, and DB Coach are available. All teaching certifications are available as well (except PE). All interested applicants should contact Head Coach Leroy Ryals at (ryalsl@clarke.12.ga.us) as soon as possible.

Monarc: Sources tell FootballScoop Monarc will be making multiple stops across the great state of Texas next week. Imagine the possibilities (and the reps).

La Joya Community (AZ): La Joya Community HS is looking for a varsity defensive line coach, a varsity linebacker coach, and a varsity offensive line coach. These are stipend positions. Send resumes to Head Coach Adam Beene to LaJoyaLobosFB@gmail.com.

Belton (MO): We have an opening at Belton Middle School for PE. I also need one more coach to fill 9-12 football staff. We have a lot of flexibility with this position but preference would be OL, ILB and possibly DC but willing to hire a good coach that loves kids and is passionate about coaching football!! If interested please contact Coach Vaughn – tvaughn@bsd124.org or call 573-440-0006.

Marshalltown (IA): Marshalltown High School is looking to hire a varsity assistant football coach. We currently have a large number of teaching openings including PE. Send all inquiries to HC Adam Goodvin at agoodvin@marshalltown.k12.ia.us.

Crisp County (GA): Crisp County HS is searching for coaches for the 2022 season. Coaching positions include running backs, defensive backs, and defensive line. Special Teams Coordinator title is also possible for the right candidate. High school positions are in Math, Social Studies, Marketing, Special Education, and paraprofessional. We also have middle school PE and possible primary school (K-2) PE positions available. Email resumes and questions to Coach Martin at fbcoachmartin@gmail.com.

Chilton County (AL): Chilton County High School (6A) located in Clanton, AL is accepting applications for assistant football coaches. Certifications available are Math, Science, History, English, and SPED. Second sport opportunities are also available. Head Girls Basketball, Head Varsity Track, Head Tennis, Head Golf, Head Boys JV Basketball, Varsity Boys Basketball Assistant, Varsity Boys Soccer Assistant.

Please send a resume and cover letter to Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Marvin Morton, mcmorton@chiltonboe.com, Principal, Ron Pinson rdpinson@chiltonboe.com, and Assistant Principal, Wes Dunsieth mwdunsieth@chiltonboe.com.

Windermere Prep (FL): Windermere Prep, located on a beautiful 48-acre campus near Orlando, is in search of a highly motivated and energetic Junior High Head FootballCoach (grades 7-9) and a varsity offense run-game coordinator with previous coaching experience. Ideal candidates should possess a vision for promoting the growth of student-athletes, demonstrate strong organizational and communication skills and develop positive relationships with players, parents, school staff and the community. Potential teaching positions are available at the school. Please contact Head Coach Brian Simmons at brian.simmons@windermereprep.com for more information about the position.

McDaniel (OR): McDaniel High School in Portland is looking for a defensive coordinator and a wide receivers coach. Teaching positions in digital media, engineering, biology, health/PE, physics, Spanish, SPED, ELSA, social studies and choir are available. Email head coach Joe Salvador if interested at jsalvador@pps.net.

Myrtle Beach Prep (SC): Myrtle Beach Collegiate is looking for a qualified offensive coaches: OC, QB, OL. The position will include stipend and housing. The position could eventually become a full time role. Email Head Coach Rwilliams@myrtlebeachprep.com.

Thomas County (GA): Thomas County High School in Thomasville Ga has a need for two more coaches. Best fit. One will need to be a Head Middle School Coach and the other with High School. Have PE as well as other various subjects. Email jrogers@tcjackets.net if you are interested.

Bullard Haven Technical/Kolbe Catholic (CT): Derrick Lewis has been named head coach of the Bullard Haven Technical/Kolbe Catholic co-op team.