High School Scoop - Friday April 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Katy St. John XXIII College Prep (TX): St John XXIII College Prep in Katy, TX is looking for a volunteer to coach RB’s. Possible teaching positions may become available in the future. Looking for high character, spiritual people who will help us achieve our goal of teaching boys to become responsible young men. Please contact Clay Richardson at crichardson@sj23lions.org.

Bennett High School (CO): Bennett HS in Bennett, Colorado, is seeking a high energy, detail oriented assistant coach. Assignment will be determined by best fit. Bennett is 25 miles east of Denver on I-70 and is growing rapidly. We will compete in the 2A classification for the next 2-year cycle. Current teaching vacancies include high school PE, K-2 teacher, 3-5 teacher, elementary SPED, high school Agriculture, middle school Language Arts, middle school Social Studies, and secondary SPED. Other teaching vacancies are anticipated. We are seeking a transformational coach who understands that winning on the field is only part of our calling. Contact Head Coach Greg Koenig at gregkoenig@hotmail.com or on Twitter (@DWCoachK).

Hemingway High School (Hemingway, SC): Hemingway High School Football accepting resumes for an engaging, highly motivated football coaches on all levels. Coordinator positions available for best fit. All teaching openings for middle/hs will be considered. Please send all resumes and any coaching materials to Head Football Coach Byron Abram at hemingwayfbtiger@gmail.com

Elkmont High School (AL): Elkmont, a 3A High School in the Huntsville area of Alabama, is looking for a defensive coordinator. All teaching spots but P.E. will be considered. We are looking for a highly motivated individual who is willing to work at a smaller school. All interested applicants please email your resumes to mdendergrast@gmail.com

River Valley (AZ): River Valley High School 3A in the Bullhead City & Mohave, Arizona area near Laughlin, NV has a stipend coaching position available for the Offensive Line. Possible Coordinator title available for the right candidate. Defensive Line and Linebacker position available. Possible Coordinator title available for the right candidate.On campus positions are also available in Science, Math & Security. Great opportunity to help build a program with a first year staff (Head Coach spent the last couple season coaching at the collegiate level) team finished 10-2 this past season ranked #5 state. State of the art facility $32.5 million indoor high school field house to practice and play games in Friday night.Please contact Kevin Hall at hallkj84@gmail.com if interested!

Frederick Douglass (KY): Frederick Douglass HS located in Lexington, Kentucky is looking to hire 2 additional football coaches to our staff. We anticipate multiple teaching certifications open in the building and paraprofessionals are encouraged to apply. FCPS is one of the top paying school districts in the state and it would be an excellent opportunity to grow in the coaching profession. If you are interested, please contact head coach Nathan McPeek privately. nathan.mcpeek@fayette.kyschools.us

Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN): Franklin Road Academy in Nashville, TN is looking for assistant football coaches. Currently these are stipend only positions. Possible teaching positions may become available in the future. Looking for coaches that will fit a culture within an inclusive community centered behind a Christian-driven mission. Please contact Head Coach, Justin Geisinger, at geisingerj@franklinroadacademy.

Rio Linda (CA): Rio Linda High School is looking for the following a varsity defensive coordinator, a varsity receivers / defensive backs coach, a varsity linebackers / running backs coach and two JV assistants. Please contact head coach Jeff Freeman at jeffery.freeman@twinriversusd.org There are on campus teaching positions available.

Umatilla (FL): Umatilla High School is looking for multiple position coaches on both sides of the ball. We will also have multiple teaching positions in the Fall in ESE, Social Studies and English. Umatilla is a growing program that finished 6-5 last season. Last 2 Defensive Coordinators have gone on to Head Jobs. If you’d like to grow your knowledge of the game and work with a great group of hard working young men, email Head Coach Charlie Cerney @ cerneyc@lake.k12.fl.us

You Move Me: Coaches Moving Coaches! Wherever your next opportunity is, You Move Me is here for your journey! With a team full of football coaches, we understand the relocation process and everything that comes with it. Let our family take care of your family!

Myers Park High School (Charlotte, NC): Myers Park, a 4A school in Charlotte, NC seeking a head football coach. This position will be tied to an on-campus teaching position. Interested candidates should email a resume to Athletic Director Brian Poore at Brian.poore@cms.k12.nc.us

Bluffton High School (SC): Bluffton is looking for 1 coach to round out their staff. Primary position would either be receivers or DBs. Special Teams Coordinator role is open as well. We can consider a teacher in pretty much everything other than SPED. Stipend is very competitive. The school is one on the top schools in all of south carolina. Located just 20 minutes from Hilton Head Island!! If interested contact head coach Hayden Gregory Hayden.Gregory@beaufort.k12.sc.us