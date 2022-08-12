High School Scoop - Friday August 12, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Santa Barbara (CA): This will be the final season for JT Stone as the head coach at Santa Barbara HS, per multiple reports. Stone plans to move to North Carolina with family after the season.

Canyon Hills (San Diego, CA): Canyon Hills HS has TWO open dates for 2022. Had a team cancel week 2. Did not have an opponent for September 16th. Looking for a team in San Diego, CIF Section 6, LA County, Orange County or Temecula. We are a Div 3 team. We are willing to travel for one of the two games. Contact AD Jonn Pisapiaat jpisapia@sandi.net if interested.

Madison Academy (AL): Madison Academy is searching for a full-time assistant strength and conditioning coach. This position will work directly under the Director of Human Performance and assist with all operations of Strength & Conditioning along with team training responsibilities. This is an entry-level position. Salary: $30k-$32k and 10 meals per week. If interested, please send your resume and references in one pdf file to Cody Hughes, Director of Human Performance, at chughes@macademy.org. All applications not in one single pdf file will not be considered.