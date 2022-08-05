High School Scoop - Friday August 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lennard (Ruskin, FL): Lennard HS is in need of a WRs coach and LBs coach. We have Social studies, ESE and English positions available. We are a young team, with strong numbers. Looking for coaches who are willing to invest and grow! Please contact Matt Kitchie at matthew.kitchie@hcps.net

Spanish Fort (AL): Spanish Fort HS has an assistant football coach that would also serve as the Varsity Head Softball coach. History Certification. Please send resumé to AD Chase Smith at cdsmith@bcbe.org.

Gadsden County (FL): Gadsden County HS is seeking position coaches on both varsity and JV levels. Multiple teaching positions available. Located 15 miles west of Tallahassee, starting Teacher pay is 45k with a raise expected in September to 47,500, with a 9% coaching stipend. Contact wintersv@gcpsmail.com.

Canyon Hills (CA): Canyon Hills HS has TWO open dates for 2022. Had a team cancel week 2. Did not have an opponent for September 16th. Looking for a team in San Diego, CIF Section 6, LA County, Orange County or Temecula. We are a Div 3 team. We are willing to travel for one of the two games. Interested programs can contact AD Jonn Pisapia at jpisapia@sandi.net



