High School Scoop - Friday December 16, 2022

Philip Simmons (SC): Philip Simmons HS in Charleston, SC is looking for an offensive line coach for their varsity football staff, with the potential to add title of run game coordinator. Varsity coaching experience is not required, but highly encouraged. Currently, Philip Simmons High School has openings for teachers in science and health science. However, we will accept all certified teaching positions at this time except Physical Education. We also have many openings in classified positions. A CDL is preferred or your willingness to get one (training will be paid for) if you don’t have one. Philip Simmons High School is located in a growing area of Charleston, SC that is minutes from downtown and the beach. All job openings will be found on our website. Please send a cover letter and resume to Head Coach Eric Bendig at bendige@bcsdschools.net.

Menomonee Falls (WI): Per source, head coach Dan Lutz has stepped down.

University of Rhode Island Defensive Coordinator Jack Cooper Details His Tampa Sims From 3-High: Tampa sims from 3-high looks provide solid relief on third down for several reasons: it keeps the back in protection, it limits QB extenders and it forces the ball into underneath zones where defenders can rally and get receivers on the ground. But missed tackles can be devastating in this coverage, often allowing for key conversions on third down. And according to University of Rhode Island defensive coordinator Jack Cooper, teaching after-catch leverage is something coaches aren’t devoting enough time to teaching. In this article, Coach Cooper presents his Tampa sim package from 3-High looks--one that resulted in a 67% deficiency efficiency rate this season--with an emphasis on teaching his hash droppers about leveraging the football in underneath zones. Read the article and watch the film here.

Christ the King (Middle Village, NY): Head coach Jason Brown and his staff have been let go, per source. James Coleman has been tabbed to take over the program.

Dixie Hollins (St. Petersburg, FL): Dixie Hollins HS is looking for a Coach with a teaching certificate in PE, ESE, Reading, or Science for the 2023/24 school year. ESE will be available next semester. Must be able to coach multiple positions on both sides of the ball & be flexible. Contact Coach Stokes at coachstokes51@gmail.com.

Weatherford Christian (TX): Weatherford Christian School officially named Justin Tate Head Football Coach this week. Tate took over in an interim role in week 8 of the 2022 season.

Frederick Douglass (New Orleans, LA): Frederick Douglass has openings for assistant coaches (OL/DL/QB's). Teaching opportunities are definitely available for the upcoming school year. Interested applicants should contact Head Coach Corey McCloud at cmccloud@kippneworleans.org.

Greenwood Christian (IN): Greenwood Christian Academy in Greenwood, Indiana (south suburb of Indianapolis) has an open HS History position for a certified teacher. Football coaching positions are open to best fit candidates. Candidates must be able to articulate their faith: STATEMENT OF FAITH. Details on the position can be found here: HISTORY POSITION Please send resumes to head football coach: Andre Dobson - adobson@gcak12.org.

North Valleys (Reno, NV): North Valleys HS is looking for assistant coaches for Varsity and JV. We are also looking for a lower- level head coach. Weights and PE job openings available. If interested contact Head Coach Brad Rose at Brose@washoeschools.net.

Carolina (Milford, VA): Caroline High School a 3A high school, has an assistant coaching vacancy. We have a vacancy specifically for an offensive line coach. Teaching positions may be available. If you are interested please contact and send resume to Head Coach Gerard Johnson at gjohnson@ccps.us.

Strong Rock Christian (Locust Grove, GA): Strong Rock Christian School in Locust Grove, GA is looking for energetic, hard-working, committed Football Coaches (premium consideration given to Offensive Line Coach) to fill out our High School Football staff. We will have TWO High School teaching positions: Chemistry/Physical Science & World History and ONE Middle School Science position (Life Science). Teaching certification is preferred but will consider individuals willing to obtain certification post hire. Applicants must agree with the Christian values and standards that accompany our school and its mission. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Associate Athletic Director, Gary Schofield at gschofield@strong-rock.com.

Hickory (NC): Hickory HS, located 1 hour north of Charlotte, is searching for football coaches. Defensive coordinator is a priority but willing to adjust for the right candidate. Open teaching positions are , Guidance Counselor, Math, Special Education and Science. Please contact Head Football Coach Joe Glass at glassjo@hickoryschools.net.

Fort Vancouver (WA): The Fort Vancouver Hs (Vancouver, WA) Football Program is looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Running Backs, and/or Defensive Backs (Paid Position). Job includes being in attendance at all football activities, analyzing game films attending Staff Meetings, and being able to fulfill all duties assigned. If you are interested contact HFC Doug Bilodeau by email at coachbilodeau30@gmail.com.

ThunderRidge (CO): ThunderRidge HS is looking for a Head Freshmen Coach for the 2023 season. We do anticipate teaching openings and strong preference would be given to someone teaching in the building, or near by in the district. We are looking for energetic, knowledgable coaches with successful experience connecting with kids, and teaching them both football and life skills. Experience with a spread offense and/or a 3-4 defense is preferred but not required. ThunderRidge is a 5A school with roughly 2,000 students. In the past two seasons at the Varsity level we have compiled a 20-5 record with a trip to the quarterfinals this season. If you are interested please email your resume to Head Coach Doug Nisenson at dnisenson2@dcsdk12.org.

PURE Academy (Memphis, TN): PURE Academy has open dates for August 25, September 8, October 27. All road games. If interested please contact assistant coach Kerry Thomas at KThomas_steeler@hotmail.com.