High School Scoop - Friday December 17, 2021

Brighton (TN): Morgan Cruce, who spent a year as the offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach at Bethel (NAIA - TN) previously, has been named head coach.

Judson (TX): Mark Soto has left Johnson (TX) to be the new head coach at Judson.

Orange Beach (AL): Orange Beach HS is accepting resumes for assistant coaching position with possible Coordinator title. Must be Driver’s Ed certified. Send all resumes to cdsmith@bcbe.org.

Rice University’s Offensive Line: The Mike Bloomgren school of OL play has always been about selling out to vertical movement on tight zone runs. It’s something he established while serving as the OC at Stanford and has continued now as the HFC at Rice. The front side of the concept is all about hip-to-hip presence on doubles and the backside is about handling movement and cutting off penetration. There is no ‘plussing’ out to out-of-box defenders or altering the point in his system. It’s an A gap play true and true. Rice’s offensive line coach Sanders Davis shares how he trains the eyes of his offensive line to identify and block gap fit backers, lag technique, and 2i/4i defenders from Even and Odd spacing. Watch the video.

Osbourn (Manassas City, VA): Osbourn HS which is located 30 miles south of Washington DC in Manassas City, Va, is seeking 3 qualified Assistants. The positions available are Offensive Coordinator, QB, RB, and OL. There are multiple teaching positions open, and we can discuss this further during the interview process. These positions do not require you to work in the building. Our program is coming off the best season in over 12 years, and we look to continue to build moving forward. If you are interested in potential coaching opportunities, please contact Coach Cortez Whiting at cwhiting@mcpsva.org.

Bastrop (TX): Head coach Todd Patmon has been let go after nine seasons.

Berkmar (Gwinnet County, GA): Berkmar HS is accepting applications for the Head Varsity Football Coach position. Experience as a Head Coach, Coordinator, or Associate Head Coach is preferred. Candidates must hold or be able to obtain a Georgia Teaching Certificate. Please send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Dr. Kenton Johnson by email at Kenton.Johnson@gcpsk12.org. Please visit the Gwinnett County Schools website to begin the application process for the district (Job Posting #74590). The deadline to apply is December 18th.

Winter Haven (FL): James Thomson has been named head coach.