High School Scoop - Friday December 2, 2022

Cypress Lake (IL): Cypress Lake HS is looking for offensive and defensive coaches, DC if the fit is right. We are looking for coaches that are energetic, positive, and will hold players accountable. Please reach out to coach Mendes at josephame@leeschools.net with your resume.

Forest Park (Ferdidand, IN): Forest Park HS is looking for a skill position coach. Open to best fit. Positions within the corporation may come open throughout the year. Lay coaches are encouraged to send their materials in as well. Please contact Head Coach Terry Riggs at terry.riggs@sedubois.k12.in.us for more information.

Pembroke Pines (FL): Pembroke Pines HS is looking to hire a defensive coordinator, defensive back and wide receivers coach at Pembroke Pines Charter HS. Interested candidates can contact kwillis@pinescharter.net.

Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, PA): Head coach Terry Totten, who led the Vikings to six WPIAL titles and two state championships, has retired after 18 seasons. He leaves with a career record of 188-40.

Ridge Community (FL): Ridge Community HS, located right off the I4 Corridor 20 minutes from Orlando, is currently hiring a Linebackers, and Secondary Coach. Must be organized, passionate about football and teaching and helping young men grow. Looking for coaches with a track record of developing talent and getting kids to perform at a consistent high level. If you are interested please send your resume to Head Football Coach Carl White at carl.white@polk-fl.net.

Santa Fe (FL): Santa Fe HS, in Alachua, is looking for highly motivated and hard working coaches to help continue the rebuilding of this program. We are looking for DB , WR, and JV Coaches. If interested please send resume to head coach Joe Szymanski at szymanskij@gm.sbac.edu