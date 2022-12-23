High School Scoop - Friday December 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Armuchee (GA): Eric Belew has accepted the head coaching job.

Delaware's Manny Rojas: Multiple Variations of 3-Deep, 5-Under Coverage from 3-High Align: Delaware operates from three-safety structure for two main reasons: one, their safeties are dudes and two, it’s easier to teach various insertion points to coverage defenders like safeties than to linebackers. And for the last couple of seasons, defensive coordinator Manny Rojas has continued to confuse offenses in the CAA by rotating between several Drop 8 variations on any given snap, prompting one opposing coordinator to say “You never know where his 8th fitter is coming from.” This season was no different. The Blue Hens finished 3rd in total defense (282 ypg), 2nd in passing yards allowed (137 ypg), and 5th in scoring defense (18.2 ppg) among all FCS schools. Coach Rojas shares his best practices on how he will alter his Drop 8 coverage package from week to week, not just based on formation, but by personnel and game plan. It’s done by using a simple hash, middle, numbers teaching philosophy to coverage defenders. Read the full article here.

Wiregrass Ranch (FL): Wiregrass Ranch HS, located in Wesley Chapel, FL is looking for a Varsity offensive line coach. Send resume to MMKantor@pasco.k12.fl.us.

Booker T Washington (New Orleans, LA): Booker T. Washington HS has an opening for two defensive assistant coaches (LBs / DBs, DL) and potentially Special Teams Coordinator for the right fit. The district will have several teaching openings for the 2023-2024 school year.Interested applicants should contact defensive coordinator Rahman McGill at rahmanmcgill@icloud.com.