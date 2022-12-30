High School Scoop - Friday December 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Oak Grove (NC): Rob Creason has been announced as head coach, becoming just the second leader in the history of the program.

Delaware's Manny Rojas Multiple Variations of 3-Deep, 5-Under Coverage from 3-High Align: Delaware operates from three-safety structure for two main reasons: one, their safeties are dudes and two, it’s easier to teach various insertion points to coverage defenders like safeties than to linebackers. And for the last couple of seasons, defensive coordinator Manny Rojas has continued to confuse offenses in the CAA by rotating between several Drop 8 variations on any given snap, prompting one opposing coordinator to say “You never know where his 8th fitter is coming from.” This season was no different. The Blue Hens finished 3rd in total defense (282 ypg), 2nd in passing yards allowed (137 ypg), and 5th in scoring defense (18.2 ppg) among all FCS schools. Coach Rojas shares his best practices on how he will alter his Drop 8 coverage package from week to week, not just based on formation, but by personnel and game plan. It’s done by using a simple hash, middle, numbers teaching philosophy to coverage defenders. Read the full article here.

Knoxville Catholic (TN): Dean Cokinos, a former NFL personnel scout with the Titans with coaching stops at UMass, Austin Peay, and West Alabama, has been named head coach. He most recently served as special teams coordinator / linebackers coach at Brentwood Academy (Nashville, TN).