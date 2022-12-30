Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Friday December 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

XO Labs December 22

Oak Grove (NC): Rob Creason has been announced as head coach, becoming just the second leader in the history of the program.

Delaware's Manny Rojas Multiple Variations of 3-Deep, 5-Under Coverage from 3-High Align: Delaware operates from three-safety structure for two main reasons: one, their safeties are dudes and two, it’s easier to teach various insertion points to coverage defenders like safeties than to linebackers. And for the last couple of seasons, defensive coordinator Manny Rojas has continued to confuse offenses in the CAA by rotating between several Drop 8 variations on any given snap, prompting one opposing coordinator to say “You never know where his 8th fitter is coming from.” This season was no different. The Blue Hens finished 3rd in total defense (282 ypg), 2nd in passing yards allowed (137 ypg), and 5th in scoring defense (18.2 ppg) among all FCS schools. Coach Rojas shares his best practices on how he will alter his Drop 8 coverage package from week to week, not just based on formation, but by personnel and game plan. It’s done by using a simple hash, middle, numbers teaching philosophy to coverage defenders. Read the full article here.

Knoxville Catholic (TN): Dean Cokinos, a former NFL personnel scout with the Titans with coaching stops at UMass, Austin Peay, and West Alabama, has been named head coach. He most recently served as special teams coordinator / linebackers coach at Brentwood Academy (Nashville, TN).

You May Like

UIU October 23

High School Scoop - Thursday December 29, 2022

By Doug Samuels
QwikCut October

High School Scoop - Wednesday December 28, 2022

By Doug Samuels
CoachComm Dec 2022

High School Scoop - Tuesday December 27, 2022

By Doug Samuels
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday December 26, 2022

By Doug Samuels
XO Labs December 22

High School Scoop - Friday December 23, 2022

By Doug Samuels
UIU October 23

High School Scoop - Thursday December 22, 2022

By Doug Samuels
QwikCut October

High School Scoop - Wednesday December 21, 2022

By Doug Samuels
CoachComm_2023_640x280

High School Scoop - Tuesday December 20, 2022

By Doug Samuels