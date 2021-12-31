Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
High School Scoop - Friday December 31, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Reeths Puffer (MI): Former Montague (MI) offensive coordinator Cody Kater will be the new head coach at Reeths Puffer, per local reports.

Indiana University’s 2-Trap Simulated Pressures: In 2020, Indiana University was brand new to the 2-Trap Sim pressure game and after stealing the concept from Jeremy Pruitt in its bowl game against Tennessee, IU used them on over 40 percent of snaps in ‘20. It was built to change coverage windows and better defend the RPOs infiltrating the Big 10 (thanks, Minnesota). It was a good answer to combat 87% of one-high coverage structures the Hoosiers used the year before. X&O Labs was granted full access into the 2-trap pressure system that the Hoosiers leaned on to produce 1st place finishes in red zone defense and takeaways in 2020. Read the report here.

Cretin-Durham (MN): Steve Walsh is the new head coach.

