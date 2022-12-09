High School Scoop - Friday December 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pflugerville Connally (TX): Head coach Jason Cecil will not return after nine seasons.

Whitefield (GA): Whitefield Academy, a Christ centered, college preparatory school located in Mableton, GA, is in search of a Head Football Coach. Interested applicants should send resume and letter of interest to athletics@whitefieldacademy.com.

Oceanside (CA): The head coaching job has been posted.

Leto (Tampa, FL): Leto HS is looking for Varsity and Junior Varsity coaches for the 2023 season. Leto football is undertaking a massive rebuilding project and we need quality coaches to assist in this endeavor. We will return more than half of our varsity roster and we are making significant upgrades to our facilities, beginning with a brand-new artificial playing field. As we have flexibility on the varsity staff, all position groups at the varsity level will be considered. Leto is also looking to build an entire JV coaching staff. This is a prime opportunity for young coaches with Coordinator and/ or Head Coach aspirations. Coaches with teaching certificates as well as community coaches are encouraged to apply. Please send resumes and references to Head Coach Ron Perisee (Ronald.perisee@hcps.net).