High School Scoop - Friday February 11, 2022

Frisco Legacy (TX): Scott Smith has announced today he is leaving the school after four seasons.

Strong Rock Christian (Locust Grove, GA): Strong Rock Christian School located in Locust Grove, GA is looking for energetic, hard-working, committed football coaches to fill the remaining opens for its High School Football Staff. Current needs are as follows: Offensive Line, Linebackers and Defensive Backs. Best candidates will be considered for all positions. We will have teaching positions in Middle School Science, High School Science, Middle School English, 2nd Grade, Middle School Technology, and High School Work Based Learning/Finance. Strong Rock is a private school, with a mission that aligns with biblical standards. Applicants' beliefs must fall in line with the Christian values and standards of our school and its mission. Qualified candidates, please contact Head Football Coach Myron Jackson at mjackson@strong- rock.com. More information can be found via this link.

Plano East (TX): Tony Benedetto from Woodrow Wilson HS (TX) has been named head coach.

Gibraltar Carlson (MI): Jason Gendron, who spent the past several seasons on staff, has been promoted to head coach. He replaces Landon Grove who left for the head coaching job at Grand Rapids West Catholic (MI).

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS part of the Lake County School District in Central Florida is looking to hire football coaches for the upcoming year. Preference to offensive line coaches but all positions considered. We will have English and Science teaching positions available for 22/23 school year and anticipate more openings in the future. Community coaches that can commit to a year round program are also encouraged to apply. Please send resumes, references or questions to HutchinsonL@Lake.k12.fl.us.

Slocomb (AL): Central Gwinnett (GA) defensive coordinator and head strength coach Bryant Garrison has been named the new head football coach at Slocomb HS.

Lenoir City (TN): Lenoir City HS is looking to add 1 possibly 2 more assistant coaches. Positions possibly available are QB, WR, DBs, OLBs. Immediate Algebra 1 position available for the remainder of this school year that could transition into a different position over summer. Over summer anticipated openings in all subject areas except PE. We’re highly motivated to get coaches on campus. Lenoir City is a city school system that offers a competitive pay scale higher than surrounding counties. It’s located 25 mins from Univ of Tennessee campus and 45 mins from Gatlinburg and The Smokey Mountains. If interested please send resumes to gmdugger@lenoircityschools.net.

Dixie County (Cross City, FL): Dixie County HS is seeking a PE teacher/Assistant football coach. Position is currently open and we are looking for the best coach available, coordinator position available to the right candidate. Other stipends and coaching opportunities are available. Contact Head Coach Mark Lefebvre at marklefebvre@dixie.k12.fl.us.

Bluffton (SC): Bluffton HS is looking for a highly qualified defensive coordinator. Program is located 20 minutes outside of Hilton Head Beach and is one of the top schools in the state. Head Coach Hayden Gregory took over at Bluffton after being a part of a state championship at Collins Hill and he is looking for another coach who can help him instill a championship mindset into this program. All teaching positions will be considered. If interested please email Head Coach Hayden Gregory at haydengregory50@gmail.com.

Flagler Palm Coast (FL): Flagler Palm Coast HS, located 8 minutes from the beach, is looking for coaches. We are looking for a Defensive Coaches - Defensive Line and a Defensive Backs Coach. Our first year teacher salary is 48,350$. We have an immediate opening in English, para professional, and Campus Security. We anticipate openings next year in every subject except Physical Education. Please send all resumes to Robert Paxia at paxiar@flaglerschools.com.