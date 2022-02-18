High School Scoop - Friday February 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Providence Catholic (New Lenox, IL): Providence Catholic HS is building a staff and is looking to hire qualified coaches. Teaching, administration, counseling, and other staff positions are available. We are also looking for candidates that will have outside jobs and coach football at the high school. Send resumes to tplantz@providencecatholic.org.

Petoskey (MI): The head coaching job is open.

Evansville North (IN): Evansville North is currently searching for a varsity defensive position coach and potential defensive coordinator. Preferred coordinating experience or at least several years of coaching on the defensive side of the ball. Potential teaching positions in Social Studies, English, Math, Special Ed and paid stipend could be available for the right candidate. North is a 5A school with about 1700 students, which is the largest high school in Evansville. Please send resume and references to Joey Paridaen at josef.paridaen@evsck12.com if interested.

Laporte (TX): Pasadena Dobie HS (TX) head coach Kevin Berneathy is being tabbed as the new head coach, pending board approval, per Matt Stepp.

Eastern (Reedsville, OH): Jason Jackson has been named head coach.

Hamilton (Sussex, WI): Hamilton is looking to add 3, best fit, high character, high energy, hard working assistants to the program. We are coming off a 10-2, conference championship year. The Hamilton district is one of fastest growing in the Milwaukee suburbs. Hamilton is a top level school district that has a state-of-the-art weight room and indoor 50 yard turf complex. Hamilton also plays in one of the best conferences in the biggest Division. We are looking only for applicants that will make a year-round commitment to building a championship culture. Teaching openings currently in multiple subject areas including Music, Math (2), Humanities, possible PE, and an At Risk position and a School Counselor position. See link here for more info. Para and sub jobs will likely be available right away. If interested send resume and references to head coach Justin Gumm at gummju@hamilton.k12.wi.us.

Jackson-Olin (AL): Jamal Bess has been named head coach.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's (MI): Orchard Lake St. Mary's is looking for a safeties coach at the Varsity level. Coaching position only, secondary experience necessary. Please send all resumes and cover letters to dgheesling@stmarysprep.com.

West Oak (SC): West-Oak HS, located 15 miles from Clemson University in the beautiful foothills of SC, has coaching openings on the Defensive side of the ball, with possible Defensive Coordinator duties. Teaching openings are in Social Studies, Math, and Science. Excellent salary and Supplements. If interested, email resume to Head Coach Glen Padgett at gpadgett@sdoc.org.

Nashau North (NH): Dante Laurendi has decided to step down.

Kell (Marietta, GA): Kell HS is looking for football assistants . We have openings in most teaching positions and para professionals . NO PE. Please email Coachmay82@gmail.com.

Spanish River (Boca Raton, FL): Spanish River HS in Boca Raton Florida is looking to hire Coaches for the following positions; Offensvie Line, Wide Receiver, and Kicking Coach/ Special Teams. Teaching Positions Available in addition to other campus positions. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. Send resumes to Spanishriverfootball1@gmail.com.

South Lake (Groveland, FL): South Lake HS is currently seeking a qualified defensive coordinator with a background in ODD Front. We are looking for candidates of high character and values that understand the time commitment involved. South Lake plays 7A football with approximately 2100 students enrolled in the school. We anticipate multiple teaching openings in the Fall EXCEPT PE. If interested, please send resumes to Head Coach LaQuentin Taylor at TaylorL10@lake.k12.fl.us.

Thomas County Central (GA): Thomas County Central located in SouthWest Georgia is looking to hire coaches who understand the importance of relating to and building relationships with our players and community. Applicants must have high energy, be enthusiastic, and an expert of their chosen position applied for. We will have positions available at WR, DL, and or LB's. All teaching positions will be considered given proper credentials and certifications. Must currently hold a GA Teaching Certificate or have credentials to obtain a GA certificate in a timely manner. If interested, Fill out Coaches Info form here: https://forms.gle/ho3MnzxQ3xCrmNGe7 please send resumes and references to Associate HC Dave Windon via email at dave@nationalpreps.com Minority coaches are encouraged to apply.

Trevor G Browne (AZ): Trevor G Browne HS located in Phoenix, AZ is looking for a Varsity Defensive Coordinator for the upcoming season. Ideally we are looking for a candidate who has background and experience running the STACK defense. We have 8 full time teaching opportunities at TGB. Certifications in either Math or English would be required for the teaching opportunities. If interested send resume to Head Coach Francisco Rangel at frangel@phoenixunion.org



