High School Scoop - Friday February 25, 2022

North Crowley (TX): Cedar Hill (TX) defensive coordinator Ray Gates will be the new head coach at North Crowley.

Miami Mourning (FL): Alonzo and Tracy Mourning in Miami FL is currently accepting applications for high character, high energy, motivated assistant coaches for the 2022 season. Day time, and teaching positions can be negotiated for the school and in the district. Please contact John Downs at JohnDowns@Dadeschool.net.

Jackson (GA): Jackson High School in Jackson, GA is looking for an experienced LB coach certified in either ELA or SPED. We are located between Macon and Atlanta, just SE of Locust Grove. Please email resumes to myricksd@bcssk12.org.

Franklin County (GA): Franklin County High School in Carnesville, GA located 30-40 minutes from Athens and on I-85 have two positions available for the best fit for our program. Teaching slots are High School Social Studies and Middle School Social Studies. Please contact parker.martin@franklin.k12.ga.us with resume and to apply.

Kirksville (MO): Kirksville High School, Kirksville MO class 4 high school in the NCMC is looking for an OL/DL coach, currently have a special ed, and Math opening in the High School. Email head coach Kevin Krietemeyer if interested at kkrietemeyer@kirksville.k12.mo.us.

Oakmont (CA): Oakmont High School in Roseville, Calif., is looking to bring on coaches at all levels (best fit.) Please contact head coach Jake Messina at sthpaw52@gmail.com for more information.

Beckham (SC): Lucy Beckham High School has assistant coaching positions for varsity and sub-varsity on the offensive side of the ball. All teaching positions are available except PE. We are looking to hire coaches/teachers as we expand to 12th grade next year. Lucy Beckham High is a 2nd year school located outside of Charleston and 10 mins from Isle of Palms. We value coaches with great experience so if interested please contact Head Coach Jamel Smith at jamel_smith@charleston.k12.sc.us.

Sturgeon Bay (WI): Sturgeon Bay High School, located in Door County, WI (just north of Green Bay), is seeking a Head Varsity Football Coach as we transition back to 11-man football in the fall of 2022. We have a young team with many starters returning and a weight room update project underway. There are several teacher vacancies that are posted or will soon be posted for the 22-23, including High School English, High School Math, Middle School Science, Middle School Math, Elementary SPED, and Intermediate Elementary PE (we also anticipate some paraprofessional openings). If interested, please contact Jake Holtz at jholtz@sbsdmail.net.

Sarasota Christian (FL): Sarasota Christian is starting 11 man football for the first time in school history in the fall of 2022. We are looking for dedicated coaches that want to be transformational in the lives of student athletes. SCS is specifically looking for an O-line coach and a defense coordinator to fill out the staff. Teaching opportunities exist in math, english and possibly other areas. Excellent opportunity for retired teachers that just want to coach. If interested contact Jacob Spenn at jspenn@sarasotachristian.org.

Crystal River (FL): Crystal River High School is seeking assistant football coaches, position is flexible based on qualifications. Current teaching positions include (2) ESE positions (Inclusion/Learning Strategies), English and potentially Social Studies. Please email your resume to HC Cliff Lohrey at lohreyc@citrusschools.org to express your interest.