High School Scoop - Friday February 4, 2022

Cedar Shoals (AL): Cedar Shoals HS in Athens, GA is immediately looking for an O-Line and LB/DB Coach. There are immediate teaching openings in (SPED - Co Teaching). The school district has a very competitive teaching salary and we have very competitive coaching supplements. All interested applicants should email resumes to Head Coach Leroy Ryals at ryalsl@clarke.k12.ga.us.

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS, part of the Lake County School District in Central Florida, is looking to hire highly motivated and dedicated football coaches on either side of the ball. We are a 5A program with tremendous community & administrative support. At this time we will have a Science opening for the 22/23 school year with the possibility of more positions opening (PE will NOT be available). Community coaches that can commit to a year round program are also encouraged to apply. Please send resumes, references or questions to HutchinsonL@Lake.k12.fl.us.

Gardendale (AL): Gardendale HS in Alabama is looking for a DL coach. We are a 6A program just north of Birmingham. Math or science teaching spots. Interested programs can contact ceads@jefcoed.com.

EE Smith (Fayetteville, NC): E.E. Smith HS is looking for experienced football coaches for the 2022-23 season. Coaches must be knowledgeable, enthusiastic and dedicated to the development of young men. Teaching positions anticipated in multiple subject areas. We are looking for coaches who can commit to being involved year-round. If interested, please email a resume to Head Coach Andy Karcher at andrewkarcher@ccs.k12.nc.us.

Bishop McGuinness (Kernersville, NC): Bishop McGuinness HS is looking for someone committed to Defensive Line. We have put together a great staff, but we need to add this position to be filled out completely. There are no teaching jobs posted currently. We have built our program with " off-campus " coaches but would consider someone if a teaching spot opens. A PE job would be very unlikely at this time. Interested coaches can contact cjones@bmhs.us.

Ensworth (Nashville, TN): Ensworth HS has the following open date: Week 4 - September 9, 2022 or Week 9 - October 13, 2022. If you are interested, please contact head coach Roc Batten at battenr@ensworth.com.

Fontana (CA): Fontana HS has an immediate need for top-notch communicators, passionate “Football” people, and exceptional role models who are effective teachers and positive influences. Fohi is a growing program with a need for coaches who want to bring a championship culture to this school and community. We are looking for dedicated coaches that understand the necessity to work in a year round program. Looking to fill coaching needs for the 2022 Season. Specific Football needs include Varsity OLB as well as multiple lower level positions.. Possible upcoming classified on campus opportunities include: Locker Room Attendant. District and/or Site Subbing Opportunities Possible upcoming certificated opportunities on campus include: Social Studies, SPED, Science, & Math Interested coaches can send their resumes to J. Eric Gonzales at Gonzjh@fusd.net.

McKinney Boyd (TX): With the retirement of head coach Joe Mcbride, assistant Daniel Foster has been promoted to head coach.





