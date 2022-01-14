High School Scoop - Friday January 14, 2022

Flagler Palm Coast (FL): Flagler Palm Coast High School, an 8A program in Palm Coast, Florida located 8 minutes from the beach is looking for coaches. We are looking for a Defensive Coaches - Defensive Line, Linebacker and Junior Varsity/ Freshmen Coaches. Our first year teacher salary is 48,350$. We have an immediate opening in History. We anticipate openings next year in every subject except Physical Education. Please send all resumes to Robert Paxia at paxiar@flaglerschools.com

Pin and Pull Efficiency: “Understand the Defense, Not the Scheme”: When the Pin and Pull concept makes up nearly 1/4th of your run game- as it does at Kutztown University (PA)- the focus shifts from learning the scheme to understanding how defenses will fit it. They’ll get a gamut of adjustments, including over shifted defenses, open side pressure and alternating fit patterns. Which is why offensive line coach Pat Taylor spends more time teaching his unit about reaction rather than scheme. His method of protecting the play is the focus of his report. And it’s been somewhat fool proof. This season the Golden Bears leaned on the Pin and Pull to produce a 7.7 yards per carry average en route to a 11-2 record. Read more.

East Laurens (GA): East Laurens High School in Dublin Ga is looking to add an assistant football coach. Looking for a Wr, Rb, Db, or a coach that could swing to both sides.The teaching position is social studies. If interested please contact Bin Turner at binturner@lcboe.net or at 2294250683

Weddington High School (NC): Weddington, located in Matthews NC, is looking for a Defensive Line coach. Teaching openings are TBD. Weddington is a 4A school that has a tradition of success and is looking for a high energy coach to continue that success. All interested applicants please e-mail head coach Andy Capone at andy.capone@ucps.k12.nc.us

Lewis Center Olentangy (OH): Former Bloom Carroll (OH) Head Coach Wade Bartholomew has been named head coach pending school board approval.