High School Scoop - Friday January 20, 2023

West Valley (Hemet, CA): West Valley HS in Hemet, Ca has a current opening for a certificated full time position. Our district allows up to 13 years of service on the salary schedule. Coaching and teaching position is flexible and open to all subjects and positions. Must have a teaching credential. Please email resume to bperez@hemetusd.org.

Grayson (GA): Santavious Bryant has been announced as the new leader of the program.

Maumee (OH): Evan Karcher, who will soon be inducted into the Maumee HS Hall of Fame, has been announced as the new head coach.

Harvard’s Built-Ins to Protect 12 Personnel Counter: For the last several years, Harvard has been one of the premier 12 personnel offenses in the FCS level. The Crimson have continually relied on utilizing their tight ends to be pullers in gap schemes from detached positions. But during his off-season film study, offensive line coach Keegan Kennedy noticed how many defenses will back-gap fit off detached tight end movement. So, he started to build in more grounded tight end pulls in G/Y counter schemes. The reasoning is simple: defenses aren’t alert for rock back with the tight end on the ball and Coach Keegan found it to be a huge advantage. And because he’s a grounded tight end, he’s already in the ideal alignment of being 1x1 off backside Tackle so he doesn’t need to get any depth. See the drill work Coach Keegan uses to teach that tight end to identify and block his assignment.

Booker T. Washington (New Orleans, LA): Booker T. Washington High School, located in historic New Orleans, Louisiana, has an opening for a Defensive Line Coach.The district will have several teaching openings for the 2023-2024 school year. Interested applicants should contact Defensive Coordinator Rahman McGill at rahmanmcgill@icloud.com.

West Marion (Foxworth, MS): Mason Woodrow has been named the new head coach, per source.

Shelbyville Central (TN): Shelbyville Central HS has an opening for an experienced offensive line coach. Current teaching openings include PE, English, Math, History and Physical science. If interested, please contact Head Coach Jud Dryden at drydenj@bedfordk12tn.net.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is looking to fill its 2023 season. We're looking for home games on 8/25, 9/8, 10/7 and 10/27, and potential away games on 9/8, 9/15, and 9/29. Stipend available. Please contact Matthew Fleming Dir. of Football Ops at mfleming612@gmail.com.

Concordia Prep (MD): Concordia Prep High School in Towson, MD is currently seeking an Offensive Coordinator. Position group is flexible as we are looking to hire the best candidate. Previous coaching experience in high school or higher level required. Potential for teaching position in the building across various subjects. If interested, please send resume to Chief of Staff Jenna King at jennaking@concordiaprepschool.org.

St Petersburg (FL): St. Petersburg HS is looking to add coaches for the 2023 season. We are looking for varsity offensive position coaches. We are considering all coaches on the offensive side of the ball. Coaches who have QB/OL coaching experience will be given preference. Interested candidates can email offensive coordinator Please email Jon Chhay at jonchhay@gmail.com.

Willow Canyon (Surprise, AZ): Willow Canyon HS in Surprise, AZ is currently accepting resumes for a Varsity Offensive Coordinator. Please email resume and cover letter to HC Justin.Stangler@dysart.org. Minimum 3 years varsity coordinator experience required.

Plano (IL): Plano HS is looking to add assistant coaches and varsity OC. Teaching positions are currently unknown. Interested candidates should send a complete teaching & coaching resume to Head Coach Rick Ponx at Rponx@plano88.org .



