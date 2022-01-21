High School Scoop - Friday January 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Olympic Heights (FL): Olympic Heights, a 7A school in Boca Raton, Fl. is looking to hire a corners coach, Safeties coach and a Special teams coordinator, JV defensive coordinator can also be tied to one of the positions. We are a 3-4 defense with a cover 2 shell. I am looking for coaches that are looking to develop the total player not just on the field but off the field also. We are coming off one of the best seasons the school has had in several years with a lot of returners coming back. We will have several core subject teaching spots open in the school. Please email me your resume if you are interested at brandon.knight@palmbeachschools.org. Looking to hire quickly as spring ball starts in April.

St. Joseph Regional (NJ): St. Joseph Regional High School (NJ) is currently searching for an experienced Offensive Coordinator. SJR is a top program in New Jersey with multiple state championships and national recognition. Please send your resume to greenknight2022nj@gmail.com.

Buena (Ventura, CA): Buena HS is looking to add assistants to our staff that was League and County Staff of the Year in 2021. A specific area of need is JV/V DL coach, but position group and level is flexible for the right candidate. There are immediate campus supervisor positions available and will likely be teaching positions available next year (will no more in the Spring). Please send cover letter / resume to HC Ryan Bolland at ryan.bolland@venturaedu.org.

WEB DuBois (Louisville, KY): W.E.B. DuBois Academy is looking for a Defensive Coordinator and position coaches (QBs, OL, RBs) who want to help build a program from the ground up. Position coaches who can coach either side of the ball are preferred. DuBois Academy will be in its second year as a high school and will only have 9th and 10th grade this fall. The school is in Jefferson County Public Schools and has its own feeder school. Teaching positions in all subject areas will be available since the school is adding a new grade level next year. Interested candidates should contact head coach Jake Williams at jacob.williams@jefferson.kyschools.us.

New Brocton (AL): New Brockton HS will have multiple coaching openings on both sides of the ball with possible Offensive coordinator job. Most certifications will be available. Please contact head coach Zack Holmes at email:holmesz@coffeecounty.k12.Al.us.

Shroder (OR): The Shroder HS program is looking to hire some assistant football coaches. All applicants can email Don Newberry newbedo@cps-k12.org.

Athol (MA): Josh Talbot has been hired to lead the program.

Hamilton Township (Columbus, OH): Hamilton Township HS is seeking a Varsity Slots/RBs coach. Teaching positions unknown at this time. Also, seeking multiple coaches for non-varsity positions. Please send your resume, letter of interest, and references to Tennyson Varney at tvarney@hlsd.org.

Park View (Sterling, VA): Park View HS is looking to fill multiple assistant coaching positions. One offensive position, specifically for running backs. Also, looking to fill multiple spots on the defensive side of the ball. Park View has teaching positions available as well as teacher’s assistant positions but, being a teacher is not required. Currently there are no coordinator spots available. Please send your resume to Head Coach Joshua Gadd at Joshua.gadd@lcps.org.

Mount Dora (FL): Mount Dora HS, part of the Lake County School District in Central Florida is looking to hire highly motivated and dedicated football coaches on either side of the ball. We are a 5A program with tremendous community & administrative support. Teaching & Paraprofessional openings may be possible for 2022/23 school year. Community coaches that can commit to a year round program are also encouraged to apply. Please send resumes, references or questions to Luke.Hutchinson@icloud.com.

South Gibson (TN): Westview HS (TN) defensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the new head coach.

Prince George (VA): Prince George HS is seeking teacher / coaches for the Fall 2022-2023 school year. Prince George competes in the highly competitive Central District of VA south of Richmond. Coaching and teaching in Prince George County is a great opportunity for recent college graduates and career changers to gain experience building and developing athletes to be better American citizens. Teaching positions include: 8th grade Science, Econ & Personal Finance, Elementary, Art, History/SS - at HS, Tech Ed, Business and I.T., Chemistry, Special Education, English, Biology, Mathematics. Vacancies can be found via this link. Please reach out to Head Football Coach Scott Girolmo at sgirolmo.wnec@gmail.comwith resume, references and interest letter.

Center Line (MI): Ajani Ali has been tabbed to lead the program.