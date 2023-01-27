High School Scoop - Friday January 27, 2023

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Comstock Park (MI): Comstock Park HS, located on the north side of Grand Rapids, is looking to hire a co-defensive coordinator. PE position is open in the HS and we have weight room classes scheduled during the day for our athletes. Need to be certified in PE. Position will also serve as head strength coach for all of athletics. Position on defense is flexible. Interested candidates can contact dsamuels@cppschools.com.

Holliday (TX): Alice HS (TX) head coach Kyle Atwood has been named the new head coach.

College Station A&M Consolidated (TX): Prosper HS (TX) head coach Brandon Scmidt is leaving to become the new head coach.

Walton (FL): Walton HS is looking for assistant coaches. Right now we have Math and ESE jobs available but will also have other opportunities coming up. We can hire right now for Math or ESE depending on your certifications. Walton High School is located in Defuniak Springs Florida just 30 minutes North of Destin Beach. Walton County is one of the highest paying counties in the State of Florida. Please send resumes to Darren.white@walton.k12.fl.us or call 850-258-1418 with any concerns or questions.

Falfurrias (TX): Premont (TX) defensive coordinator Arturo Garcia has been named head coach / athletic director.

Hibriten (NC): Hibriten HS has football position openings for Offensive Line, Split End, and Defensive Secondary. Teaching position requires 4 year Business or Marketing degree. Please Contact Head Coach Sam Mackey at jmackey@caldwellschools.com.

Brentwood Academy (TN): Jacob Gill has been named the new head coach of the program.

Reidsville (NC): Head coach Jimmy Teague is stepping down. Teague, who spent a total of 28 years at Reidsville, led the program to the state title game last fall, where they finished runner-up.

Lorena (TX): Kevin Johnson, who has head coaching experience at Lumberton (TX), Vidor (TX) and Waco Connally (TX), is the new head coach. He spent last season as an assistant coach at Lorena.

Crowley (TX): Carlos Lynn, the former head coach at Cedar Hill HS (TX), has been named the new head coach at Crowley.

Aledo (TX): Aledo has won 11 state championships, a Texas high school record. All 11 were won by the duo of Tim Buchanan and Steve Wood. On Friday, both men announced their retirement.

Harvard’s Built-Ins to Protect 12 Personnel Counter: For the last several years, Harvard has been one of the premier 12 personnel offenses in the FCS level. The Crimson have continually relied on utilizing their tight ends to be pullers in gap schemes from detached positions. But during his off-season film study, offensive line coach Keegan Kennedy noticed how many defenses will back-gap fit off detached tight end movement. So, he started to build in more grounded tight end pulls in G/Y counter schemes. The reasoning is simple: defenses aren’t alert for rock back with the tight end on the ball and Coach Keegan found it to be a huge advantage. And because he’s a grounded tight end, he’s already in the ideal alignment of being 1x1 off backside Tackle so he doesn’t need to get any depth. See the drill work Coach Keegan uses to teach that tight end to identify and block his assignment.

Oak Mountain (AL): Shane McComb, the Coachella Valley Coach of the Year for six straight years at Palm Desert (CA), is the new head coach at Oak Mountain.

Hamilton County (FL): Hamilton County HS is looking for a Defensive Coordinator. The job comes with PE position. We are looking for someone with experience that can start ASAP, definitely before Spring Practices begin. Please email resumes' to Coach Cook @ coach.cook100@gmail.com.

St. John's (Shrewsbury, MA): John Vassar, who was on staff last year as an assistant, has been promoted to head coach.

Newton (CT): Bobby Pattison has resigned from the head coaching position after six seasons.