High School Scoop - Friday January 28, 2022

Columbia River (WA): Columbia River HS is searching for a few position coaches (WR/RB/DL) for the 2022 season. Columbia River is located in Vancouver, WA and is a great place to live and work. We are very competitive in the AA classification in Washington and have about 800 students in our school. Email resumes and questions to Coach Smedley at brett.smedley@vansd.org.

Chrisman (Independence, MO): Michael Rose-Ivey has been announced as the program's new head coach.

Thayer (MO): Briar Hancock has been named head coach.

First Colonial (VA): First Colonial HS is looking for assistant football coaches with potential Offensive Coordinator or Special Teams Coordinator responsibilities. There will be several teaching positions in the building. First Colonial High School is located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. We are a 5A program looking for energetic and committed coaches to help elevate our program. Email resumes and questions to Coach Ty Traister at tytraist@vbschools.com.

Skyline (MO): Nick Griffin has officially accepted the head coaching job.

East Laurens (GA): East Laurens HS in East Dublin is looking for a db coach. Pay is good and we are about to move into new incredible facilities. Teaching job is PE. If interested please contact Bin Turner at binturner@lcboe.net or call 229-425-0683

Kingswood Regional (NH): Paul Landry has stepped down as head coach, and longtime assistant Tom McCullough has been named head coach, per source.

Sickles (FL): Sickles HS is a 7A school located in Hillsborough County is looking to hire assistant coaches at all levels and on both sides of the ball. Coordinator duties are open for the right candidate. Candidates must be committed to our year-round program. Coaches must be of high character and values. Potential instructional and non-instructional positions could become available. Do not know openings that could occur after the school year, yet. Please send emails to Kyle Jolly at kyle.jolly@hcps.net if interested.

Bixby High School’s Tyler Schneider Explains His “Plus 1” and “Plus 2”: As one of the top prep programs in the country, Bixby High School’s (OK) gap scheme menu was already prolific. But with an influx of able-bodied blockers at the tight end position this season, offensive coordinator Tyler Schneider and his staff added an additional tag to its G/Y Counter and G/T Counter concepts which provided for three and four pullers at the point of attack. It was taught to both in-line and off-line tight ends and secured issues of backside linebackers working over the top of Deuce blocks to the play side. Coach Schneider explains how he taught additional pullers to identify and block extra run fitters. It’s a build-in that advanced Bixby’s gap runs to over 9.2 yards per call using this multiple pull system. Continue reading.

Adrian (MI): Saline HS (MI) quarterbacks coach Joel Pryzgodzki has been named head coach, per source.

Big Valley Christian (Modesto, CA): Big Valley Christian School in Modesto, Ca is looking to hire assistant football coaches on both sides of the ball. This is a healthy stipend position and there is a strong possibility of full-time employment at the school or the church. The #1 qualification is that you must be a practicing believer of Jesus Christ. BVCS Football has won 4 league titles in the last 5 years, and made the playoffs every year. We have nearly doubled in size during that time as a football program, we have a large JV football team, we have renovated facilities, and have a growth mindset for the future of BVCS football. If interested, please send a resume and "statement of faith" to Head Coach Brian Berkefeld at brianb@bvcs.org.

Fort Vancouver (WA): The Fort Vancouver Hs (Vancouver, WA) Football Program is looking to fill assistant football coaching positions. Positions available are Running Backs, and/or Outside Linebacker Coach (Paid Position). Job includes being in attendance at all football activities, analyzing game films attending Staff Meetings, and being able to fulfill all duties assigned. If you are interested contact HFC Doug Bilodeau by email at coachbilodeau30@gmail.com

Harper Woods (MI): Former Ellsworth CC (JC - IA) defensive line coach DeJuan Garland has accepted the linebackers job.