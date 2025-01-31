High School Scoop - Friday January 31, 2025

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Hampton (AR): Nick Palese, the defensive coordinator at Batesville (AR), is the new head coach.

Godby (Tallahassee, FL): Godby High in Tallahassee Florida is looking for a game week 7 or week 9 of the regular season for the 2025-2026 season. We are looking for a competitive team and willing to travel or help with travel expenses. Contact Head Coach John Holston at holstonj@leonschools.net or AD Ms. Gunter at gunter-jacksont@leonschools.net.

Perry (OH): Spencer Leno has been announced as the new head coach.

Piper (Kansas City, KS): Piper High School in Kansas City, KS is seeking teachers and coaches for the 2025 season. Teaching positions are HS Business, HS Spanish, HS Math, MS Social Studies, and MS Careers. Positional duties will be best fit with potential for co-defensive coordinator duties for the right candidate. Certified candidates will get priority. We are the highest paying district in Kansas. Please email your resume and certification to Head Coach Cole Orrick Cole.orrick@piperschools.us if interested.

Eagles Landing Christian (GA): Eagle's Landing Christian Academy (ELCA), a gospel-centered, Kingdom-focused, college preparatory school that exists to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the glory of God, seeks a Varsity Head Football Coach. Applicants must have a clear testimony of confession of Jesus Christ and an evident walk, Bachelor’s degree in a related field, at least 3 years of experience coaching football at the high school level (head coaching experience preferred), must possess effective coaching techniques and skills, must possess knowledge of the rules, regulations, strategies, and techniques of the sport, and must possess the ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with ELCA school administrators, governing organizations (GHSA), Region 2-AAAA coaches, opponents, staff, parents, and students. Please email a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director Scott Queen at scott.queen@eagleslanding.org Please visit this link to begin the application process. Applications will be reviewed until the position is filled.

Groveton (TX): Longtime Lufkin (TX) offensive coordinator Scott Green has been announced as the new AD / head coach.

2024 NFL & College - Head coaching changes



FBS: Offensive Coordinator Tracker | Defensive Coordinator Tracker



NFL Staff Tracker Pages:

Bears | Cowboys | Jaguars | Jets | Patriots