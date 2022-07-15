High School Scoop - Friday July 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

South Gwinnett (GA): South Gwinnett HS is looking for a Co-Defensive Coordinator (Run Game), Varsity Defensive Line Coach, Varsity Linebackers Coach, and a Varsity Cornerbacks Coach. We have openings in SPED, Social Studies, Math, CTE, and Language Arts. No PE openings. Please send resumes to Sgcometfb@gmail.com.

Reagan (WI): Head coach Dave Poltrock has stepped down to accept the offensive coordinator job at Johnson Creek HS (WI).

Sarasota (FL): Sarasota HS is looking to add one or two on campus coaches. Math, and Reading teaching jobs are available, along with roles within the ESE department. If interested please contact Head Coach Brody Wiseman at brody.wiseman@gmail.com.

Southwest Florida Christian (FL): Southwest Florida Christian Academy is seeking a strong Christian role model to teach high school math. This position is for the 202-23 school year. It is a full time position starting August 1. This position will be asked to coach football with the potential for multiple sports. Please send resume and statement of faith to Mike Marciano, Assistant Head of School at mike.marciano@sfcakings.org.

Halifax County (VA): Halifax County is looking to fill two high school positions. Would prefer a DB coach and the other is best fit. High school coaching experience or college playing experience prefered. We have the following teaching positions: Biology, Chemistry, Earth Science, Special Education and PE Middle School. We are also looking for a middle school coach. Please apply via this link and no phone calls. You can email coach Senseney rsenseney@halifax.k12.va.us



