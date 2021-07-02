High School Scoop - Friday July 2, 2021

Lake Dallas (TX): Defensive coordinator Jason Young has been promoted to head coach.

Cypress Lakes (FL): Cypress lake High School located in Fort Myers, FL is looking for Offensive and Defensive assistants possibly OC/DC positions for the right fit. All positions will be considered. Teaching positions are available for next school year. Please send all resumes to Head Football Coach Joey Mendes at josephame@leeschools.net.

Wyoming Seminary (PA): Wyoming Seminary is searching for local part time and volunteer assistant football coaches. Positions to be determined. Experience with Special Teams and HUDL preferred. Open to best fit for position and Offense/Defense. Local Candidates only. Interested coaches can email their resume and cover letter to Head Coach Kevin Burke, KBurke@wyomingseminary.org.

Graham (NC): Graham High NC is looking for a game Week 6 September 14th preferably a home game if interested email dominique_burks@abss.k12.nc.us.

Athens Christian (GA): ACS in Athens, Ga., is looking to hire a varsity TE/T football lay coach. No teaching spots available. The position comes with a stipend. Local residents are urged to apply. If interested please send a resume and a letter of interest to HFC Rickey Bustle at rnbcoach@gmail.com.