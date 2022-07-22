Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Friday July 22, 2022

Winslow (NJ): Bill Belton has accepted the head coaching job.

Montgomery Central (Troy, NC): Montgomery Central HS located in Troy, Nc located right by Lake Tillery and Badin has immediate teaching openings in Special Education at the HS and Pe at West Middle which is located 8 minutes from the high school. MCHS has brand new state of the art school and athletic facilities. Coaching positions available in football and multiple other sports if interested. Our county is offering signing bonuses and also retention incentives. Interested candidates need to send updated resume with current references to HFC Chris Metzger at Chrismetzger00@gmail.Com. 

Jupiter (Jupiter, FL): Jupiter HS is looking to bring on 2 Coaches to our new staff (flexible on position group, could also be Coordinator spot for right candidate). We are on the Atlantic Ocean, just north of West Palm Beach. We're building a football-only field house & have fantastic administration/facilities including a FieldTurf Stadium. Teaching positions available: SPED/ESE, MATH, & Social Studies. Non-Teachers also welcome to apply. Palm Beach County offers a $10,000 bonus to teachers who have multiple years of experience. Please email resumes to: jason.kradman@palmbeachschools.org

