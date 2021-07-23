High School Scoop - Friday July 23, 2021

South Tahoe (CA): South Tahoe HS in beautiful South Lake Tahoe, CA is looking for assistant coaches on both sides of the ball. Previous playing and/or coaching experience is preferred. There are Health/Science and ELA teaching opportunities open in the district. Please email your resume and cover letter to Head Coach Jeff Cheek at jcheek@ltusd.org if interested.

Rice (TX): Michael Scott has been announced as the new head coach.

Green Level (NC): Green Level HS in Cary, NC is looking to hire a varsity defensive assistant. All positions will be considered for the right candidate. We do not have any teaching positions currently. Interested applicants MUST live locally and be available on weekday afternoons. Please email your resume to HC Ben Goudeau at bgoudeau@wcpss.net.

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard (MI): Jon Robinson, the linebackers coach at Valparaiso (FCS - IN), has been named the new head coach. Robinson is the team's fourth head coach in five seasons.



