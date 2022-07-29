Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Friday July 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Sideline Power 10-1-21

Davenport (FL): Davenport HS is looking for assistant football coaches. Varsity Wide Receiver and Varsity Defensive Back coach. Social Studies, Math, Science and ELA available. Serious candidates please email resume to head coach Jeff George, Jr. at Georgejr.jeff@gmail.com Candidates must be willing to give a year round commitment. Weight room, staff meetings, film breakdown, camps etc. No phone calls please.

South Tahoe (CA): We have a job open at South Tahoe HS. Position available: Full Time Exercise Science Instructor. Not mandatory is Strength and Conditioning duties available with athletic teams before school, after school and during summer (extra duty=extra pay). State of the art Sports Medicine department and two fully functioning weight rooms and a great student centered culture make this a great place to work. Starting salary between $50-$65K. CSCS mandatory. CA teaching credential recommended but not required. Below is a link to the job. Applicants can reach out to STHS CTE Department Lead Isaiah Tannaci at itannaci@ltusd.org. Or Athletic Administrator Andrew Losk at alosk@ltusd.org

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is looking to wrap up its 2022 schedule! We need either a home or away game on 8/26 and a home game on 10/28. Up to $7500 game stipend available. 
Please contact assistant head coach David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Cuthbertson (NC): Cuthbertson HS is looking for a scrimmage August 10. If interested, email Head Football Coach Andy Markatine at andymarkatine@hotmail.com

You May Like

Sideline Power January

High School Scoop - Thursday July 28, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 28, 2022
qwikcut July 2022

High School Scoop - Wednesday July 27, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 27, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday July 26, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 26, 2022
AstroTurf 10:3:21

High School Scoop - Monday July 25, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 25, 2022
Sideline Power January

High School Scoop - Friday July 22, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 22, 2022
RII Sports 7:14:22

High School Scoop - Thursday July 21, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 21, 2022
qwikcut July 2022

High School Scoop - Wednesday July 20, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 20, 2022
CoachComm-AFS_0222

High School Scoop - Tuesday July 19, 2022

By Doug SamuelsJul 19, 2022