High School Scoop - Friday July 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Davenport (FL): Davenport HS is looking for assistant football coaches. Varsity Wide Receiver and Varsity Defensive Back coach. Social Studies, Math, Science and ELA available. Serious candidates please email resume to head coach Jeff George, Jr. at Georgejr.jeff@gmail.com Candidates must be willing to give a year round commitment. Weight room, staff meetings, film breakdown, camps etc. No phone calls please.

South Tahoe (CA): We have a job open at South Tahoe HS. Position available: Full Time Exercise Science Instructor. Not mandatory is Strength and Conditioning duties available with athletic teams before school, after school and during summer (extra duty=extra pay). State of the art Sports Medicine department and two fully functioning weight rooms and a great student centered culture make this a great place to work. Starting salary between $50-$65K. CSCS mandatory. CA teaching credential recommended but not required. Below is a link to the job. Applicants can reach out to STHS CTE Department Lead Isaiah Tannaci at itannaci@ltusd.org. Or Athletic Administrator Andrew Losk at alosk@ltusd.org.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is looking to wrap up its 2022 schedule! We need either a home or away game on 8/26 and a home game on 10/28. Up to $7500 game stipend available.

Please contact assistant head coach David Feldman at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Cuthbertson (NC): Cuthbertson HS is looking for a scrimmage August 10. If interested, email Head Football Coach Andy Markatine at andymarkatine@hotmail.com