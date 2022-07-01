Skip to main content

High School Scoop - Friday July 3, 2022

Norwalk (CT): Per source, head coach Pat Miller has resigned after two seasons and has accepted an assistant coaching position at Ana Maria College (D-III - MA).

Satsuma (AL): Rodney Jordan has been named head coach.

American Heritage (Delray Beach, FL): American Heritage-Delray Beach is looking for DL, DB, TE, and RB coaches to join the staff. Math, Science, and Permanent Substitute positions are available for the right individual. Salaries start at 40K per year and increase based on education, certifications, and teaching experience. Athletic stipends are also available throughout the year. Full-time faculty are also afforded a free education for their children at the #1 rated private school in the state of Florida for free. Come live in PARADISE! All interested candidates, please send your resume to Brian.VanGorder@ahschool.com.


