High School Scoop - Friday July 30, 2021

Timberland (SC): Timberland HS has an opening for varsity an offensive line coach. Classified and certified positions are available. If interested please email WRIGHTG@BCSDSCHOOLS.NET. Timberland is located in Saint Stephen, SC.

Paxon (FL): Paxon HS is looking for assistant coaches on both offense and defense. These are paid positions with a chance of a teaching position in History. No PE jobs available. Chance to coach a 2nd sport is also available. Please contact HC Steve Brown at browns3@duvalschools.org if interested.