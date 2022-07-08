High School Scoop - Friday July 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

River Valley (AZ): River Valley HS, near Laughlin, NV has a stipend Varsity coaching positions available for the Offensive Line & Run Game Coordinator. Defensive Line and Linebacker positions are available attached with Special Team Coordinator for the right candidate. Also looking for JV coaches with OC & DC Coordinator roles attached. Teaching jobs are available within the district. Great opportunity to help build a program with a first year staff (Head Coach spent the last couple season coaching at the collegiate level) team finished 10-2 this past season ranked #5 State. State of the art facility $32.5 million indoor high school field house to practice and play games in Friday night.Please contact Kevin Hall at hallkj84@gmail.com if interested.

Coral Gables (Miami, FL): Coral Gables HS is looking for an offensive line coach and possibly a few other assistant coaches. Anyone interested please contact Head Coach Frank Welsh at Gablesfootball@gmail.com.

Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, AZ): Mountain Pointe HS is currently searching for a JV Head Football Coach. Teaching position available: SPED: Cross Cat Paraprofessional position (2 openings) www.tempeunion.org Tempe Union School District is one of the highest paying school districts in the State. If interested, please contact Athletic Director, Aaron Frana, afrana@tempeunion.org and Head Football Coach, Eric Lauer, elauer@tempeunion.org