High School Scoop - Friday July 9, 2021

East Jackson (MI): Offensive coordinator Joe Niehaus has been promoted to head coach, replacing Jeff Punches, who decided to step down to focus on his duties as athletic director.

Thomasville: Thomasville HS has an immediate opening for a WR Coach. PE position. If interested, please send resume to Head Coach Zach Grage at gragez@tcitys.org.

Rangeview (CO): Rangeview HS is in need of a defensive backs coach for the 2021 fall season. Previous Varsity coaching experience preferred. This is a full stipend position. No teaching jobs available at this time. Please contact head coach Mike Holmes at maholmes@aurorak12.org.



