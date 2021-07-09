High School Scoop - Friday July 9, 2021

Author:
Publish date:
JulySpecial_640x300_QwikCut

East Jackson (MI): Offensive coordinator Joe Niehaus has been promoted to head coach, replacing Jeff Punches, who decided to step down to focus on his duties as athletic director.

Thomasville: Thomasville HS has an immediate opening for a WR Coach. PE position. If interested, please send resume to Head Coach Zach Grage at gragez@tcitys.org.

Rangeview (CO): Rangeview HS is in need of a defensive backs coach for the 2021 fall season. Previous Varsity coaching experience preferred. This is a full stipend position. No teaching jobs available at this time. Please contact head coach Mike Holmes at maholmes@aurorak12.org.


You May Like

SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Thursday July 8, 2021

JulySpecial_640x300_QwikCut

High School Scoop - Wednesday July 7, 2021

CoachCommAFS0221_winning

High School Scoop - Tuesday July 6, 2021

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday July 5, 2021

SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Friday July 2, 2021

JulySpecial_640x300_QwikCut

High School Scoop - Thursday July 1, 2021

Guardian Caps 6:30:21

High School Scoop - Wednesday June 30, 2021

CoachCommAFS0221_winning

High School Scoop - Tuesday June 29, 2021