High School Scoop - Friday June 10, 2022

Shelton (WA): Shelton HS is looking for assistant football coaches on both sides of the ball. No coordinator or PE positions. Teaching positions open include Special Education, Para Educator, and Campus Security. We are looking for the best fit to complete our football staff. Other coaching positions are also available for Girls basketball. Please email resumes to msmith@sheltonschools.org

Jupiter (FL): Jupiter HS is looking to add 1 best-fit Assistant Coach (all positions will be considered, possible Coordinator role). We’re a new staff & would love to bring in a highly-motivated, energetic, and dependable Coach. At this time, teaching positions are available in Math, ESE, English, Social Studies, & Foreign Language. Jupiter is located in Palm Beach County, just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. Interested candidates please send cover letter, resume, & references to Jason.Kradman@palmbeachschools.org.

Kileen (TX): Temple (TX) offensive coordinator Josh Sadler is the new head coach at Kileen

Appling County (GA): Appling County HS has immediate openings in High School Math & Science. Looking for the best fit in Football, as well as Basketball & Track immediately available. Possibility of Head Girls Basketball for the right fit. Football Team finished in the semi-finals in 2021. Track Program had multiple State Champions this Spring. Looking for the best fit for our athletic programs. Competitive Local and Athletic supplements. Please email resumes to Head Coach / Athletic Director Jordan Mullis at jordan.mullis@appling.k12.ga.us.

South Gwinnett (GA): South Gwinnett HSlocated in beautiful Snellville, GA is looking for a Varsity Defensive Line Coach and a Varsity Cornerbacks Coach. We have openings in SPED, Social Studies, Math, CTE, and Language Arts. No PE openings. Please send resumes to Sgcometfb@gmail.com.

Gateway (FL): Gateway HS, a public, FHSAA 2-Suburban school in Fort Myers, FL currently has openings for a defensive backs coach, and a head freshman coach. Current open teaching positions are in social studies, PE, and science. There are openings in non-teaching positions on campus as well. Preference will be given to coaches who can work on campus and commit to assisting year-round and possibly in other sports. We are looking for open-minded, kids first coaches, who aren’t afraid to learn, grow, and try new things. All levels of experiences and backgrounds are welcome to apply. To apply please send a copy of your resume’ and a statement of interest to head coach Cullen O’Brien at: cullenjo@leeschools.net



