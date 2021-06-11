High School Scoop - Friday June 11, 2021

Aquinas (San Bernardino, CA): Aquinas HS has an opening for a wide receivers coach. Possible teaching or sub openings available. Options to coach track/field available. Please send resume to mbrusig@aquinashs.net.

Clearwater (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for week 10 (10/29) and a KOC game. Please contact David Feldman DC @ 727-415-6050 or davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Northview (Bratt, FL): Northview HS is looking for a WR coach to fill out its coaching staff. We currently have a teaching position available in History 9-12 with other potential openings in the future. There's also the possibility of coaching weightlifting as a second sport on campus. If interested please email your resume to Head Coach Wes Summerford at Wsummerford@ecsdfl.us and apply via this link.

Brookings-Harbor (OR): Coach on the Oregon Coast. Bruin Football is looking for coaches on both sides of the ball. Possible JV Head coach, WR,RB,QB,LB,DB position. These are stipend positions and the district has a variety of teaching openings throughout the district. Visit this link for district teaching positions. Please send resume to shaunb@brookings.k12.or.us.



