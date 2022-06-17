High School Scoop - Friday June 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Bullard Brook Hill (TX): Brook Hill School is looking to for an opponent for week 2 September 2nd or 3rd for 2022 season. Brook Hill has an enrollment of 250 student and is located 12 miles south of Tyler in East Texas. We are looking for school with similar enrollment. Please contact Scott Ryle at sryle@brookhill.org.

West-Oak Hills (SC): West-Oak HS in the foothills of SC and minutes from Clemson University has football coaching vacancies for best fit (RB, LB are primary needs). In-school vacancies include ISS position (Classified position) and Sp Ed teaching position. If interested, email resume to Head Football Coach Glen Padgett at gpadgett@sdoc.org.

Woodville (TX): Woodville HS in Woodville, Texas, is looking for someone that can teach HS Science (physics). This would be a new addition to the coaching staff and position is wide open. You don't have to be certified but some science background on your transcript will be helpful. The subject is not tested and honestly is a cake gig. We are located an hour and a half NE of Houston. Great opportunity to break into the Texas coaching scene. Starting salary will be north of 50K. If interested, email ty.robinson@woodvilleeagles.org.

South Lake (FL): South Lake High School is looking for an experienced Offensive line Coach. There are a few open teaching spots NO PE. We are also looking for an energetic Wide Receiver Coach. Please send resumes and questions to HFC LaQuentin Taylor taylorl10@lake.12.fl.us.

Valley Center (CA): Valley Center High School in beautiful San Diego County, California is looking for an Assistant Coach/ second sport with a degree in PE (Must obtain CA Credential). Strength Training experience is highly sought. This is a very supportive community that loves and values multi-sport participation. The district just approved a 6.5% pay increase for teachers. Great location for a family. Well under an hour to the Pacific Ocean and San Diego International Airport. Email resumes and/or questions to Coach Shane Goodwin: wileyshanegoodwin@gmail.com.

Adrian (MI): Adrian HS, MI is looking for an Assistant Coach (best fit). Anticipated open teaching position in Social Studies and possibly in Math. Interested candidates can email our AD Chad O’Brien at cobrien@adrian.k12.mi.us or HC Joel Przygodski at jprzygodski@adrian.k12.mi.us.

Hamilton (WI): Hamilton HS (Sussex, WI): Hamilton is looking to add 1 or 2 more, best fit, high character, high energy, hard working assistants to the program. The positions will most likely be for varsity assistant/lower level coordinator and/or HC. Possible Offensive Coordinator job for right fit. We are coming off a 10-2, conference championship year. The Hamilton district is one of fastest growing in the Milwaukee suburbs. Hamilton is a top level school district that has a state-of-the-art weight room and indoor 60 yard turf complex. Hamilton also plays in one of the best conferences in the biggest Division. We are looking only for applicants that will make a year-round commitment to building a championship culture. Teaching openings in multiple subject areas INCLUDING 2 PE (possibly at HS). Para and sub jobs will likely be available right away. Do not have to work in district. If interested send resume and references to Head Coach Justin Gumm ASAP at gummju@hamilton.k12.wi.us.

Clare (MI): Steven Spranger has been named head coach at Clare.



