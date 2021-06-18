High School Scoop - Friday June 18, 2021

Perryville (AR): Perryville HS has an assistant football position open. Offensive line experience is preferred but there is flexibility based on best fit. Head baseball will be attached to this position. Teaching is middle level science + Health/PE. Manageable class load (4-5 periods) and multiple athletic periods included. If interested or for more information, contact AD/HFC Chris Norton at chris.norton@perryvilleschool.org.

Saks (AL): Saks HS has an opening for a business education teacher / varsity football coach. Please contact Jonathan Miller at 256-310-3527 or jmiller.sh@ccboe.us if interested.