High School Scoop - Friday June 18, 2021

Author:
Publish date:
SidelinePower2021

Perryville (AR): Perryville HS has an assistant football position open. Offensive line experience is preferred but there is flexibility based on best fit. Head baseball will be attached to this position. Teaching is middle level science + Health/PE. Manageable class load (4-5 periods) and multiple athletic periods included. If interested or for more information, contact AD/HFC Chris Norton at chris.norton@perryvilleschool.org.

Saks (AL): Saks HS has an opening for a business education teacher / varsity football coach. Please contact Jonathan Miller at 256-310-3527 or jmiller.sh@ccboe.us if interested.

You May Like

Angelo-2021

High School Scoop - Thursday June 17, 2021

800x300_Ad4June

High School Scoop - Wednesday June 16, 2021

CoachCommAFS0221_winning

High School Scoop - Tuesday June 15, 2021

AstroTurf3

High School Scoop - Monday June 14, 2021

Angelo-2021

High School Scoop - Friday June 11, 2021

SidelinePower2021

High School Scoop - Thursday June 10, 2021

800x300_Ad4June

High School Scoop - Wednesday June 9, 2021

CoachCommAFS0221_winning

High School Scoop - Tuesday June 8, 2021