High School Scoop - Friday June 24, 2022

Pelion (SC): Pelion HS, located in lower Lexington County S.C., has openings for the 22-23 school year. We are currently looking for assistant coaches in football, basketball, baseball, and track. Certifications available are Resource/Special Ed and several certifications at our middle school. Please email resume to dholland@lexington1.net.

Nature Coast (FL): Nature Coast High School in Brooksville Florida, just North of Tampa is in need of an assistant football and track coach. We have a teaching position available in ESE “ Special Education” Co teach in mainstream classes. Please email resumes to Coach Johns at Johns_c@hcsb.k12.fl.us.

Seminole (FL): Seminole High School in Pinellas County is searching for football coaches. The school currently has teaching opportunities in Math, ELA and Reading. Must have a valid Florida TeachingCertification or be willing to obtain one. Coordinator positions are a possible for qualified candidates. Please send resume to Auggie Sanchez at aasanchez2@yahoo.com.

Somerset Pembroke Pines (FL): Somerset Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines Florida is interviewing for Defensive Coordinator position. Teaching Positions May be available depending on subject certification. Candidates can send resume to head coach Derrick Baker at dbaker2002@ymail.com.

Deactur (TX): Decatur HS has 2 assistant high school football coaching positions available. Seeking an offensive and defensive coach. Teaching fields are Math (Algebra 1) and Science (Anatomy). Second sports available are basketball, soccer, track and baseball. Also, we have a Middle School coaching position available with possible Boy’s Coordinator duties pending experience. Teaching field is Social Studies along with 3 athletic periods. Please email resume to Steve Huff at steven.huff@decaturisd.us.

Brewer (Somerville, TX): Brewer HS, located in Somerville, AL (5A) is looking for a history certified teacher to coach QBs and WR. Anyone interested should email Head Coach Matt Plunkett at mbplunkett@morgank12.org.



