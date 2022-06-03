High School Scoop - Friday June 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Chip Kelly: Reflecting on something he was told as a young coach on the valuable experience of high school coaches, Kelly shared with Trent Dilfer recently, “If you haven’t been on a yellow school bus then you’re not a coach.”

Valdosta (GA): Valdosta HS is looking for an Offensive Skill position and Defensive Skill position Football Coach. We have openings in PE and in Special Education. Please send all resumes to AHC Marcus Gowan at Marcus.gowan@gocats.org

Franklin (Franklin, OH): Franklin HS has anticipated Social Studies openings and is looking to fill an assistant varsity football coach position. The role of Defensive Coordinator could be given to a candidate with qualified experience. Franklin is a D3 program in Ohio that is rich in tradition and has incredible community support. Interested applicants should send teaching and coaching resumes to Head Football Coach Luke Hurst LHurst@franklincityschools.com.

Rabun County (GA): Rabun County High in NE Ga needs Special Ed Self Contained and Football and Basketball assistant. Visit website here. Details listed. Football and Basketball have great programs.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season, either home or away games on 8/19, 8/29, 9/9, and a home game for 10/28. Generous game stipend available! Please contact David Feldman Asst HC at davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

Western Albemarle (VA): Western Albemarle has an opening for an IMMEDIATE opening for Assistant football coach. We are a 4A school, with an enrollment of 1400 students. The coaching position will be the best fit for our staff. Right now, there are full time teaching positions available in most departments, especially at our feeder schools. There are also many non certified positions available. You can apply for the educational positions by going to the employment website. If interested, forward a resume and cover letter to westernfootball5@gmail.com.

North Rowan (NC): North Rowan HS, which is located 45 minutes north of Charlotte in Spencer, NC, is seeking a qualified Quarterbacks Coach and Defensive Backs Coach. The current openings are Physical Education, Science, Marketing CTE, OCS/EC, Math, EC Job Coach, and Teacher Assistants. Please send resume to head coach Nygel Pearson at Nygelpearson77@gmail.com.

Life Oak Cliff (Dallas, TX): Life Oak Cliff HS is seeking certified History and SPED teachers. Varsity offensive positions are open including (QB and WR). Air raid experience is preferred. Starting teaching salary for fully certified candidates with zero experience is $56,500, and varsity coaching stipend is $5,000. Interested candidates should email Head Coach Cole Orrick at cole.orrick@lifeschools.net.