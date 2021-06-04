High School Scoop - Friday June 4, 2021

Bainbridge (GA): Bainbridge HS is seeking a qualified football coach that is or can be certified to teach in Georgia. We are looking for position coaches with initiative and drive to be coordinators or head coaches with possible other sports available. We currently have openings in Math, Social Studies, and a SPED. https://dcboe.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Serious inquiries send a resume to jlittleton@dcboe.com.

Shaker Heights High School (OH): Shaker Heights has an assistant varsity football coach opening. Looking for candidates with varsity defensive back coaching experience but will hire the best fit. Teaching openings in Science, English, and Math. If interested, please send your resume to Alex Nicholson at nicholson_a@shaker.org. To apply for teaching positions: https://www.applitrack.com/Shaker/onlineapp/default.aspx

Lake Worth (FL): Lake Worth Community High School is an 8a program located in Lake Worth, Florida. We are seeking offensive coaches at the following positions: Offensive coordinator, QB, & RB. All applicants need to have an understanding of the traditional wing-t or hybrid wing-t. Please email your coaching and professional resume to robert.nichols@palmbeachschools.org.

Langham Creek HS (TX): Langham Creek (6A) just outside Houston, Texas is looking for an experienced Varsity OL Coach. Could be paired up with Assistant Wrestling or Strength Coach. Must be certified in Texas. Teaching fields available are P.E., Health or SPED. College or High School Varsity experience preferred. If qualified and interested email todd.thompson@cfisd.net

South Tahoe HS (CA): South Tahoe in beautiful South Lake Tahoe, CA has an immediate opening for a Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. https://www.edjoin.org/Home/DistrictJobPosting/1415903 Varsity Head Football Coach will also be posted shortly. For more information, please contact current AD Louis Franklin at lfranklin@ltusd.org

Middleburg (FL): Middleburg HS is looking for an Offensive Line Coach. Middleburg is a 6a school in a growing community and is located 20 minutes west of Jacksonville, Florida. Please send resumes to new Head Coach Ryan Wolfe at ryan.wolfe@myoneclay.net.

Sherando High School (VA): Sherando is located just South of Winchester Va is looking for highly qualified football coaches and teachers. We are a 4A program that has a rich tradition and strong community support. Various teaching opportunities are available Social Studies, Special Education, Science and others opening weekly. Looking for young coaches who want to get started in education and coaching. Email resumes to Head Football Coach Jake Smith at smithjac@fcpsk12.net

Pine-Richland (PA): Pine-Richland School District, located in western Pennsylvania (Gibsonia) approximately 30 minutes north of Pittsburgh, is currently seeking qualified candidates for multiple Varsity Assistant Football coaches. Pine-Richland is coming off a 5A Pennsylvania State Championship season in 2020 with high expectations for the upcoming 2021 season. We are looking for both offensive and defensive-focused coaches who are committed to developing student-athletes’ skillsets on and off the football field. If interested, please send your resume and letter of interest to the Director of Athletics, T.J. Salopek, at tsalopek@pinerichland.org. You can learn more about the specific openings and submit your application online using this link.

Hazel Green (AL): Hazel Green High School (6A near Huntsville, AL) has openings for assistant football coaches. Best fit as far as positions on staff. There are multiple teaching openings (No PE). Second sport options are also available. If interested please email head football coach Joel Schrenk at hgtrojanfootball@gmail.com

Tigard (OR): Tigard High school is seeking to fill Varsity/JV coaching positions. Have some flexibility within the defensive side of the ball, possibly a coordinator and WR coach. Looking for strong candidates that have coaching and knowledge within their position, candidates must be able and willing to learn systems and techniques used within our program. Candidates must be of strong moral character. Teaching positions may vary depending upon the applicant. Please email resume and reference list to head coach John Kemper at jkemper@ttsd.k12.or.us or contact him at 503-431-5471

Benton Harbor (MI): Benton Harbor HS, Benton Harbor, MI is seeking to add coaches to their staff. We have 6 paid positions available. Possibility of coordinator role. There are teaching positions currently available. Resumes should be sent to Athletics Assistant Nick Blue at nick.blue@bhas.org

North Rowan HS (NC): North Rowan is seeking qualified individuals to be Assistant Varsity Coaches on Defense and Offense. North Rowan is located in Spencer, NC, 45 miles north of Charlotte. All defensive coaching positions will be considered. On the offensive the position will be Quarterbacks/Wide Receivers. There are coordinating opportunities on both sides of the ball. The teaching positions available will be Science, Part Time Math, Teaching Assistant and Middle School Physical Education. Positions do not require you to work in the building. If interested send resume’ to HFC Nygel Pearson, nygelpearson77@gmail.com.

