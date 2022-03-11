High School Scoop - Friday March 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Pioneer Valley (Santa Maria, CA): Pioneer Valley HS has PE opening and is looking to add to our coaching staff. Coaching Position TBD, offense preferred, coordinator positions for the right candidate. Must have credential or be working towards it. Serious inquiries only. No phone calls. Coaching resumes can be sent to ddavis@smjuhsd.org.



Green Bay West (WI): Drew Brusoe has been hired as the new head coach.

Albany (MN): Mike Ellingson has been named head coach. He becomes just the fourth head coach in the program's 74 year history.

How SELU Turned Easy Completions into a Record-Setting Offense with 3rd Level Horizontal RPOs: This past season Southeastern Louisiana University uncharacteristically struggled with running the football. But what it did have was a tremendously gifted QB and a speedy slate of perimeter receivers. So, offensive coordinator Greg Stevens played to his unit’s strength by modifying a conventional boot concept into an inexpensive, third-level RPO that got thde ball out of the QB’s hands and quickly into one of those lightning-fast receivers. It produced a 91% completion percentage with 8.7 yards a completion for the top offense in the FCS level this season, scoring 45 points a game. Coach Stevens’ unit finished 2nd nationally in total offense (551 yards per game), passing yards (402 ypg), and team passing efficiency (173). Coach Stevens talks with X&O Labs about the QB read, receiver route tech, and how he formations the concept to gain leverage on the perimeter. Read the full article here (with video).

Norwich Free Academy (CT): Erik Larka has been announced as the new head coach.

Regis Jesuit (Aurora, CO): Regis Jesuit HS is looking for on campus coaches. We have several teaching opportunities available: Math, English, Theology, Science, Social Studies, Spanish and Journalism. I have a varsity DB coach and a couple lower-level coaching positions open. You can view and apply for the teaching positions via this link. If you have any questions, please email Coach Filleman at dfilleman@regisjesuit.com.

South Lyon East (MI): South Lyon East High School is looking to add 2 varsity assistant coaches - QBs and LBs. Preference will be given to those that have college playing or coaching experience at those positions, or have coached those positions for multiple years at the high school level. South Lyon East is in the Metro Detroit area, in a growing school district, and currently competes at the Division 3 level in football. South Lyon East is coming off of a playoff berth in the 2021 season, and will return a number of starters in the upcoming junior and senior classes. Currently there are openings for long-term guest teachers in Biology & Social Studies/Psychology, as well as a Counselor position within the high school. Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Jake Topp at toppj@slcs.us.

Spring Valley (SC): Spring Valley HS has an opening for a quarterbacks coach and wide receiver coach. Potential CO-OC for the right fit. Must have previous college coaching experience or varsity coaching experience. We are expecting several teaching positions to come open. Please send all resumes and references to Coach Robin Bacon. Rbacon@richland2.org. Right now we have ESOL, Special ED but we expect several more to come open. Strength coach position open. Email resumes for strength coach to Athletic Director Coach Jeff Dibattisto jdibattisto@richland2.org.

Clearwater Academy (FL): Clearwater Academy is seeking varsity football games for the 2022 season! $5,000 game stipend included as well as your team being featured by Sports Illustrated in a pre game show. Interested programs can contact davidfeldman81@gmail.com.

DeSoto (FL): DeSoto County HS is located in the town of Arcadia in beautiful Southwest Florida. We are looking to fill the position of Offensive Line Coach. Prior experience in the Wint-T and Triple Option will be given preference. All certifications are available. If interested, please send resumes to our Head Football Coach: sam.holland@desotoschools.com.

Forsyth Central (GA): Forsyth Central HS, located in Cumming, GA is looking for a QBs / Offensive Skills and a Defensive Backs Coach. Teaching openings at this time include Special Education, Math, ELA, and Social Studies. Please send your resume to Head Coach drooney@forsyth.k12.ga.us and Athletic Director dkaplan@forsyth.k12.ga.us.

Patton (Morganton, NC): Patton HS is looking for loyal hardworking coaches, position needs we have are Offensive Skill, Offensive Line, Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Skill. Teaching positions at this time are TBD. If interested please contact Mark Duncan Head Football Coach at markduncan@burke.k12.nc.us.

Tulia (TX): Head coach Steven Coursey has been reassigned and the head coaching job is now open, per source.

Flagler Palm Coast (FL): Flagler Palm Coast HS, an 8A program in Palm Coast, Florida located 8 minutes from the beach is looking for coaches. We are looking for a Varsity Defensive Backs Coach with Passing Game Coordinator Title and a Defensive Line Coach. Our first year teacher salary is 48,350$. We have an immediate opening in Para Professional, and Campus Advisor. We anticipate openings next year in every subject except Physical Education.

Please send all resumes to Robert Paxia at paxiar@flaglerschools.com.

Wolfson (FL): Dennis Bettinger has stepped down from the head coaching position.

Krum (TX): Pending board approval, Krum will name Clifton (TX) head coach Chuck Caniford as the new head coach / boys coordinator.

Hulbert (OK): Craig Laird has been announced as the new head coach.

Blanco (TX): Blanco will name Vanderbilt Industrial (TX head coach Jamie Dixon as their head coach and AD, per Matt Stepp.